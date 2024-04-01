Sourav Ganguly dazzled by Rishabh Pant's 'brilliant' knock vs CSK: 'You will remember this innings for lifetime'

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant announced his return to world cricket on Sunday evening as he led from the front with his first IPL fifty since his comeback from a horror car crash. Playing in Visakhapatnam, the adopted home ground for the Capitals this season due to the upcoming general elections, Pant scored 51 off 32 as Delhi beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs to claim their first win in IPL 2024. The knock, labelled as "brilliant", left former India captain Sourav Ganguly impressed Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Rishabh Pant's brilliant knock against CSK

Pant returned to competitive action over a week back in Chandigarh, in what was his first outing in 15 months since the car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. However, it was on Sunday against Chennai, when he carved out a defining knock which fans have long been waiting for. The DC skipper smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his 32-ball knock as the hosts amassed 191 for six in 20 overs.

Ganguly, who is also the director of cricket of the Delhi franchise, did not just give a standing ovation when Pant lifted the bat to celebrate his fifty, but also took to social media to pen a heartwarming message for the India star.

He tweeted: “Well played Rishabh pant @RishabhPant17 .. u will remember this innings for a life time .. u have played many brilliant ones and will play even better ones but this story will remain with u always @ParthJindal11 @bcci.”

Following the 20-run win in Vizag, Pant admitted that he always had the self belief that he could make the big return after what he went through post the accident.

“As a cricketer I've to give my 100 percent. Took some time initially as I haven't played much cricket in the last 1.5 years. This is something I've depended my life on. Always had the self-belief that whatever happens, it's important to come back to the ground,” Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Delhi will next host Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3 before travelling to the Wankhede Stadium to face Mumbai Indians on April 7.