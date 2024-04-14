IPL 2024: "Exceptional character, attitude shown..," says KKR skipper Iyer after win over LSG

Kolkata [India], : Following his side's eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer lauded his team's "character and attitude" displayed during the game and opened up on the nature of the wicket. HT Image

Shreyas' men continued their fine run in IPL 2024 as an explosive half-century by Phil Salt, his century stand with the captain and Mitchell Starc's three-wicket haul helped KKR secure their first-ever win against LSG in the IPL at the home arena of Eden Gardens. KKR is undefeated at home so far, having won both their games at Eden Gardens.

After the match, speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer said, "The way we played, it was a comprehensive victory. We bowled well under pressure and then finishing off the game, it was the icing on the cake. It was important to bowl as many slower balls as possible. With the heat coming in, the wicket was a little dry and we wanted to minimise the half-volleys and we wanted the batters to use their power and clear the ropes. That is what we were focussing on and I feel we executed phenomenally well. When we got wickets in between, that gave us an advantage. The bowlers were ready whenever I passed on the ball to them. The character and attitude they showed, it was exceptional."

"It is absolutely an advantage but I will keep reiterating that this is a funny tournament and you have to stay in the present. You cannot take the situation lightly. You have to be on top of the game and ensure you do not leave it to someone else. That is what we have been doing sensationally well, and that is what we have to keep doing to build momentum and make sure we are all on the same mindset."

Coming to the match, KKR opted to field first after winning the toss. Despite skipper KL Rahul's 39 in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes, Lucknow was 95/4 in 11.4 overs as he did not get much support from other batters. A calm, composed 29 in 27 balls, with two fours and a six by Ayush Badoni and fine finishing by Nicholas Pooran, who scored 45 in 32 balls, with two fours and four sixes, guided LSG to 161/7 in 20 overs.

Mitchell Starc came good for KKR and was the pick of the bowlers. Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and the West Indies pair of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, KKR lost Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early. But Phil Salt launched an all-out assault on LSG bowlers, scoring 89* in 47 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes. His 120-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer helped KKR chase down the total with eight wickets and 26 balls in hand.

Salt took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

KKR is in the second spot, with four wins and a loss in five matches. It gives them a total of eight points. LSG is in the fifth spot with three wins and three losses, giving them six points.

