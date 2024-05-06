Ian Bishop's mouth-shutting reply to 'Gambhir worked his magic' post: 'So Shreyas Iyer gets the blame if KKR lose?'

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop on Monday gave a befitting reply to a fan on social media for questioning the involvement captain Shreyas Iyer in Kolkata Knight Riders' rise to the top of the IPL 2024 points table after an authoritative win against Lucknow Super Giants as he credited mentor Gautam Gambhir for playing the important role. Ian Bishop responds to a fan's post on Gautam Gambhir-Shreyas Iyer

After back-to-back poor seasons in IPL, where they finished seventh in the points table, KKR roped in their former captain Gambhir from as the new mentor for the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Iyer had missed the 2023 season owing to an injury. But on return, the combination of Iyer and Gambhir, along with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, KKR have won eight of their 11 matches this season to almost assure them of a place in the playoffs, and more so, even a top two finish.

After the win against LSG at the Ekana Stadium, Bishop took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask if the fans would troll Iyer again. He posted: "Any love for Shreyas Iyer????" While few came in support of the India star, most lashed out at the KKR captain saying that Gambhir deserves the credit for KKR's change in fortunes.

One of the fans wrote: “But GG came back, he worked his magic on Narine & kept young Angkrish as backup for early PP wicket & sent Shreyas+Venky in middle overs against spin where they're more comfortable. Now we all can the huge impact of this calls, Shreyas may have some role in this but main man is GG.”

Bishop quickly responded back questioning whether Gambhir would be blamed if KKR lose their next match. He wrote: “So GG gets the praise when they win. Shreyas gets the blame if they lose? Or will you say its GG's fault to if they lose?”

With three more games in hand, KKR now stand a win away from assuring their place in the playoffs. This will be their first appearance in the knockouts since 2021, when they have made the finals. And if they finish in the top two, it will be their best show in the league stage since 2014, when Gambhir had led them to a title win.