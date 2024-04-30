Harshit Rana stops himself from another flying-kiss send-off as KKR pacer quickly recalls brutal BCCI punishment

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Harshit Rana has impressed many experts and veteran cricketers with his stellar show in IPL 2024, where he picked up 11 wickets in eight matches. However, there was one act that did not go down well with fans or even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, when he gave a flying-kiss send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal earlier this season during an IPL match. Rana was later slapped with a heavy fine by the BCCI. KKR fast bowler Harshit Rana stops himself from another flying-kiss send-off

On Monday, during Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Rana was all set to repeat his act after dismissing Abhishek Porel in the seventh over. In his previous over, the DC batter only smashed the fast bowler for two boundaries and a six in three consecutive deliveries. Elated at getting the better of Porel and having the last laugh in that contest, Rana was almost going to give another flying-kiss send-off. He first gestured with his hand towards Porel, showing him the way back to the dugout, but then quickly stopped himself after recalling the brutal punishment he was given by the BCCI.

Here is the video of the incident from KKR vs DC:

Last month, owing to his act against Mayank, Rana was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and hence was fined 60 per cent of his match fees. The youngster committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Rana's celebration wasn't well received by Gavaskar as well as he lashed out at the KKR pacer on air. The India legend said, "He should not have done that. Did the batsman do anything to him when he was hitting him for sixes? Cricket can be played without these antics. It's the age of television. I understand that. Celebrate with your teammates but no need for such antics for the opposition."

Overall, Rana picked two wickets against Delhi, the other dismissal being tailender Rasikh Salam as KKR won by seven wickets to maintain second second position in the points table.