IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR IPL Live Score: Knight Riders face tough Lucknow test for a chance to dethrone high-flying RR

IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR IPL Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: As we gear up for the business end of IPL 2024, the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders promises to be a pivotal encounter with both teams eyeing a berth in the playoffs. With KKR sitting comfortably in second place after a commanding victory over Mumbai Indians, the pressure is on KL Rahul's LSG to muster a performance that can challenge the dominance of Shreyas Iyer's formidable side. ...Read More

Placed just below KKR in third position with 12 points from 10 matches, LSG must fend off competition from the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, who are hot on their heels in the race for a top-four finish.

LSG's recent performance against Mumbai Indians showcased both their strengths and vulnerabilities as they scraped through a modest 146-run chase to secure victory with just four deliveries remaining. While skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have been instrumental in LSG's campaign so far, questions linger over the team's finishing abilities, particularly in pressure situations.

The inconsistent form of key players like Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni highlights the need for LSG to deliver a more cohesive batting performance against a formidable KKR bowling attack. Additionally, LSG's bowling unit, which has struggled to make a significant impact individually, faces a stern test against the likes of Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, and Shreyas Iyer among others, who have been in fine form for KKR. Additionally, Mayank Yadav remains unavailable yet again for LSG after injuring himself against MI.

For KKR, the recent partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey exemplified KKR's ability to weather the storm and stage a remarkable comeback, showcasing their depth in batting. However, the team will be keen to address their batting frailties against spin, and aim for a more consistent performance to complement their potent bowling attack led by the likes of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora among others.