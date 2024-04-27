IPL 2024, LSG vs RR IPL Live Score: High-flying Rajasthan Royals look to maintain winning run against upbeat Lucknow

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson and his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) bump their fists during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR IPL Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: It will be an iconic battle with two titans featuring from the top 4 as the table-topper Rajasthan Royals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports Stadium. Both the teams have been clinical this season and will come in with a win in their previous encounters over the 2 five-time former champions of the league. While the inaugural edition winners outplayed the Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul's LSG got the better of Chennai Super Kings.

The Royals have displayed scintillating performances in all their games. Their batting order has been the talk of the town this season. Right-hander Riyan Parag has been on a rampage for his team scoring 318 runs from eight matches with three half-centuries to his name and emerging as the highest scorer for RR. He is followed by skipper Sanju Samson who sits at 314 runs as the second-highest.

RR’s opener Yashaswi Jaiswal also returned to form after a dry run this season by scoring a spell-binding hundred (104 off 60 balls) against the Mumbai Indians on Monday. The left-hander might find it enough with the support of Englishman Jos Buttler to unleash devastation against the best bowling units of the season.

While their opening unit might have been enough blow the opponent apart, contributions from the middle and lower orders could become icing on the cake. Caribbean sensation Shimron Hetmyer has played masterful cameos but the team will also count on some hard hitting from Rovman Powel and Dhruv Jurel.

RR’s bowling unit, on the other hand, has been a class above the other teams this season. Their dazzling duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will have the onus to spin the web against LSG. While Ashwin might have had a rough patch this season, Chahal has emerged as the highest wicket-taker for his team The pace unit comprising Avesh Khan, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma, who scalped the Mumbai line-up with five wickets has become an extra perk.

As for the Lucknow Super Giants, they would be expecting things to fall in place for their opening unit of KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock to avenge their first-tie defeat to RR. The LSG skipper has been in phenomenal form this year scoring 302 runs in eight matches, the highest for his team. However, he will also be counting on the South African left-hander to dictate the batting pace in the powerplay.

However, should the duo falter, the team will be backed by the feisty Australian Marcus Stonis who dismantled CSK with 124 runs scored off 63 balls in the previous encounter. While it might look fulfilling for LSG in the middle order, they will also be seeking contributions from Devdutt Paddikal, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda who have had bittersweet outings so far.

LSG’s bowling arsenal would surely be hoping for the comeback of young gun Mayank Yadav to join their formidable pace lineup of Matt Henry, Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan to rattle the stumps against RR. Their spinner Ravi Bishnoi will also be eyeing form after having picked only 5 wickets from 8 matches so far.

As both teams look in a comfortable position in the playoffs race, it will be interesting to see how they manage to maintain their spell of wins to strengthen their place in the table.