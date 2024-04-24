IPL 2024 match today, DC vs GT: Check head-to-head record, pitch report, fantasy XI and predictions

The Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, scheduled for Wednesday, April 24th. This will be the second encounter between the two sides in the ongoing tournament. In their first meeting this season, played in Ahmedabad on April 17th, DC emerged victorious by a convincing margin of 6 wickets. Can DC script a double against GT?

DC seeking redemption after recent struggles:

Following a string of inconsistent performances, DC will be keen to bounce back after a morale-boosting win against GT in their previous match. Chasing a modest target of 90 runs, DC wrapped up the game comfortably within 8.5 overs. Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner will be crucial for DC's batting success. The bowling attack, spearheaded by pace spearhead Khaleel Ahmed and the experience of Ishant Sharma, will be aiming to replicate their performance from the previous encounter against GT.

GT looking to upset DC:

The Gujarat Titans, the 2023 champions, find themselves in the lower half of the table this season. They will be eager to cause an upset against DC and revive their IPL 2024 campaign. GT will be determined to bounce back. They'll be looking to address their batting woes, which saw them collapse for a meagre 89 runs in the previous encounter. Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha need to provide a solid foundation, while the likes of Rahul Tewatia and David Miller need to play more impactful innings.

Head-to-Head Record:

Matches Played - 4

DC Won - 2

GT Won – 2

This will be the fifth encounter between DC and GT. Interestingly, both teams have emerged victorious twice in their previous four meetings, highlighting the close rivalry between them.

In their most recent clash, DC emerged victorious by 6 wickets, with a stellar bowling performance by Mukesh Kumar (3 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (2 wickets) proving crucial. However, DC is looking to bounce back after a setback against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, GT will be seeking revenge after their loss to DC in the previous encounter.

Pitch Report:

The Arun Jaitley Stadium boasts a balanced pitch, offering batting-friendly conditions with good bounce and carry early on. However, there's also assistance for swing and pace bowlers, especially during night matches when there might be some moisture on the wicket. This initial assistance for the pacers can be crucial for taking early wickets and restricting the opposition. The last match played here was a high-scorer, with SRH putting up a massive total of 266 runs.

DC vs GT: Fantasy XI Picks

Shubman Gill (C), Jake Fraser, Sai Sudharsan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant (WK), Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed , R. Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar , Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma