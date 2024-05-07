IPL 2024 match today, DC vs RR: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, pitch report and fantasy XI

Rajasthan Royals will look to reclaim the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table as they face inconsistent Delhi Capitals next on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Rajasthan has played quality cricket this season, but they failed to hold on to their nerves in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost the close tie by 1 run. Samson and Co need just one win to seal the spot in the playoffs, while Delhi need to get their campaign back on track to keep their hopes alive. Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant (R) and Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson(ANI )

Royals lost their top spot to Kolkata Knight Riders as both teams have the same 16 points, but the latter has a better net run rate, which puts them on the top of the table. However, the Royals have played one much lesser than Knight Riders at the moment.

On the other hand, Capitals have been inconsistent so far, winning five and losing six of their last 11 games. While winning the remaining three games is a must for Pant's men, even that will only take them to 16 points which might not be enough to qualify for the last four stage of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals likely XI (If bowling first)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals likely XI (If batting first)

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals likely XI (If bowling first)

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals likely XI (If batting first)

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley stadium has introduced itself as a batting paradise this season with both matches going past 200 runs. The ground has also offered a lightning outfield which will be an asset even as the powerplay ends.

Fantasy XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Trent Boult, Mukesh Kumar