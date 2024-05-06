Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav unveil India's T20 World Cup jersey launch in internet-breaking video

Amid rumours and leaked images on social media, India's T20 World Cup jersey was finally launched on Monday. It was done through social media, with manufacturer Adidas posting a video, which featured three World Cup-bound India stars - captain Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Check out India's T20 World Cup jersey!

In the 20-second clip shared on Instagram, the video features the likes of the aforementioned three unveiling the jersey with the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala in the background. Adidas captioned it: “One jersey. One Nation. Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey.”

While the old jersey, which the Indian team last donned in the home series against Afghanistan earlier this year in January, was all blue, the new one is orange in colour near the shoulders with the three white stripes still present. The Dream 11 logo is also missing from the sleeves, as compared to the previous jersey while the BCCI emblem has just one star above it, signifying the one T20 World Cup trophy India had won back in 2007 under MS Dhoni.

Rohit will be aiming to join Dhoni in the elusive category and bring home India's first World Cup trophy since the 50-over tournament win in 2011 at home. The title victory will also end India's long-standing and much-criticised ICC trophy drought, having last won a trophy back in 2013, the Champions Trophy, also under Dhoni.

Rohit did come close to breaking the unwanted streak last year, but were stunned by Australia in the final in 2023 ODI World Cup. This will also be the second time Rohit will be leading India in a T20 World Cup, with their campaign ending in the semifinals in 2022 in Australia.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5, where they will take on Ireland in New York before they face their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. The other two members of Group A are Canada and co-hosts USA.