IPL 2024 Match Today: DC vs SRH head-to-head record, pitch report, fantasy XI and predictions

After having fragmented their own record of the highest total this season, former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against the home-favourites Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The Rishabh Pant-led side has also found its way back in the table registering two consecutive wins to climb at no.6 in the table. Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant (L) celebrates with teammate after their win at the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans(AFP)

The Orange Army had a mouthwatering clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday as they crunched their own 277-run total record to post a jaw-dropping 287 target on the board. SRH opener Travis Head took everyone back to his World Cup final knock as he scored an impressive 102 runs off just 41 deliveries which included 9 fours and 8 sixes. This was followed by showdown carnage from Heinrich Klassen who scored 67 runs off just 21 balls with 7 sixes to put SRH in a comfortable position to chase down their own record. Although the team had a fightback from Dinesh Kartik and Faf Du Plessis, they managed to register a win by 25 runs.

The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are back to winning ways after crushing former champions Gujarat Titans for their lowest total in IPL. DC bowlers Mukesh Kumar (3 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (2 wickets) took charge of their team after they sent GT’s crucial batters back to the pavilion and restricted the former champions to just 89 runs for a total. The DC batsmen in reply sought to end the game in a hurry as they fumbled in their chase. However, skipper Rishabh Pant ensured that the team was comfortably through in the end.

Pitch Report

As DC contest their first home match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves in the initial stages of the league. The ground is known to have undergone several transformations before the World Cup 2023 and has become a batting-friendly one as opposed to its slow and spinning nature. However, in the 85 matches played at this venue 46 matches have been won by teams batting second.

DC vs SRH (head-to-head)

Both teams have met each other on 23 occasions where the SRH are ahead by a narrow margin of 12 wins to Delhi’s 11. The former champions also won their last encounter in the head-to-head against DC, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last year.

DC vs SRH (Fantasy XI)

Prithvi Shaw, Travis Head, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Porel, Heinrich Klassen, Tristian Stubbs, Pat Cummins, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Mukesh Kumar

Did you know?

DC batsman David Warner has the record for the highest runs (1047 in 35 innings) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.