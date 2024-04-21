IPL 2024 Match Today, KKR vs RCB: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, fantasy team and pitch report
KKR face RCB in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, on Sunday. Here are their likely XIs and other details.
Heavyweights Kolkata Knight Riders face lowly Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, on Sunday at Eden Gardens. KKR have been in sizzling form this season and are second in the IPL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, RCB have simply crumbled this year and are bottom of the ten-team standings.
Both sides faced each other in the first-half of this season, with KKR coming out on top by seven wickets. Chasing 183, KKR raced to 186/3 in 16.5 overs, courtesy of some dominant batting from Venkatesh Iyer (50), Sunil Narine (47) and Shreyas Iyer (39*).
Initially in the first innings, Virat Kohli smacked 83* off 59 balls for RCB, taking them to 182/6 in 20 overs. For KKR's bowling department, Andre Russell and Harshit rana bagged two wickets each respectively.
KKR likely XI
(If batting first) Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana
(If bowling first) Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
RCB likely XI
(If batting first) Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley
(If bowling first) Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley, Yash Dayal
KKR vs RCB Head-to-head
In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other in 33 IPL matches with KKR leading 19-14 against RCB.
KKR vs RCB Fantasy team
Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc
KKR vs RCB Pitch report
The pitches at the Eden Gardens are good for batting, and bowlers need to come up with variations to apply pressure.
