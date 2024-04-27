 IPL 2024 Match Today, LSG vs RR: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report, and fantasy XI | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
IPL 2024 Match Today, LSG vs RR: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report, and fantasy XI

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 27, 2024 03:08 PM IST

IPL 2024 Match Today, LSG vs RR: Lucknow Super Giants will face the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL 2024 match on Saturday

It will be a battle of two titans in the top four as the table-topper Rajasthan Royals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in a double-header on Saturday. The Sanju Samson-led side demolished the Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter, while the Super Giants dramatically defeated the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium(AFP)
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium(AFP)

The Rajasthan Royals have been able to click the right combination for themselves this season and looked unstoppable. They were able to restrict MI for 189 runs courtesy of a comprehensive five-wicket haul by Sandeep Sharma. While chasing the target, the inaugural edition winners barely broke a sweat as they only lost one wicket. RR’s star batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored a mesmerizing ton to take the team through.

KL Rahul’s Super Giants, on the other hand, were given a tall order by CSK with 210 runs on the board with a century from their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. At 158/4 in the 17th over, it looked as though the match had slipped from LSG’s hands, but a quickfire ton from their ace-all-rounder Marcus Stoinis helped them cruise past the total with 3 deliveries to spare.

LSG playing XI (If batting first)

Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

LSG playing XI (if bowling first)

Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Siddharth

RR playing XI (if batting first)

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

RR playing XI (if bowling first)

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rovmann Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jos Buttler. Keshav Maharaj

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on four occasions where the Rajasthan Royals lead with 3 wins in the head-to-head. The Royals also won their previous encounter against LSG earlier this season, which was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Pitch Report

The Ekana Stadium is considered a slightly deceptive surface due to its slow nature. Out of the 11 games played at this venue, only 4 matches have been won by the team batting second. However, the Lucknow Super Giants managed to win their last encounter at this venue against the CSK while chasing the total.

Fantasy XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Marcus Stoinis, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Trent Boult

IPL 2024
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / IPL 2024 Match Today, LSG vs RR: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report, and fantasy XI
© 2024 HindustanTimes
