 Hardik Pandya smacks railing in front of fans chanting 'Rohit-Rohit' in IPL 2024 after animated Akash Ambani chat | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hardik Pandya smacks railing in front of fans chanting 'Rohit-Rohit' in IPL 2024 after animated Akash Ambani chat

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 29, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Mumbai Indians spectators haven't been supportive towards Hardik Pandya thus far with the new captain verbally attacked by fans both on and off the field

Mumbai Indians have had a forgettable start to IPL 2024. They lost both their first two matches - against Gujarat Titans in their opener in Ahmedabad and against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash - to stand ninth in the table. In their second game, SRH smashed a record 277 for three, before winning by 31 runs. Amid the losses, the Mumbai fans have verbally attacked their new captain, Hardik Pandya, with controversial remarks on the field, which include 'Rohit Sharma' chants. The all-rounder, who was seen having an intense discussion with owner Akash Ambani on Wednesday, during the SRH game, reacted to the chants.

Hardik Pandya in an intense discussion with Akash Ambani
Hardik Pandya in an intense discussion with Akash Ambani

It was a wild game of cricket in front of more than 35,000 spectators present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. After SRH smashed 277 runs, laced with 38 sixes between five batters - three of which scored a half-century - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, Mumbai Indians tried their luck. The visitors got off to a solid start in the humongous chase, with Ishan Kishan and Rohit attacking the SRH bowlers. After their successive dismissals, youngsters Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma carried the momentum forward.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The intense power-hitting from the Mumbai top-order left him well in the chase at the halfway mark. However, after the time-out, SRH skipper Pat Cummins dismissed the southpaw, before Hardik and Tim David struggled to find their rhythm. SRH bowlers tightened things in the death overs as Mumbai succumbed to 246 for five in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir's unreleased 'RCB attitude' interview shared on day of fiery KKR IPL tie: 'Haven't won anything but...'

After the match, there was a video that went viral on social media where Ambani was seen having an animated chat with Hardik. It was a fan video from one who was present at the venue. Ambani was seen doing all the talking during that short chat before Hardik sprinted up the staircase to head to the MI dressing room. It was then that Mumbai fans targeted Hardik with intense 'Rohit-Rohit' chants and in response to it, the captain smashed the railing.

In both the two losses, Mumbai did put up a great fight, leaving many believing that a win for them is just round the corner. After two away matches, Mumbai will play an array of four home games starting with a clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 1.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Hardik Pandya smacks railing in front of fans chanting 'Rohit-Rohit' in IPL 2024 after animated Akash Ambani chat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On