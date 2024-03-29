Hardik Pandya smacks railing in front of fans chanting 'Rohit-Rohit' in IPL 2024 after animated Akash Ambani chat

Mumbai Indians have had a forgettable start to IPL 2024. They lost both their first two matches - against Gujarat Titans in their opener in Ahmedabad and against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash - to stand ninth in the table. In their second game, SRH smashed a record 277 for three, before winning by 31 runs. Amid the losses, the Mumbai fans have verbally attacked their new captain, Hardik Pandya, with controversial remarks on the field, which include 'Rohit Sharma' chants. The all-rounder, who was seen having an intense discussion with owner Akash Ambani on Wednesday, during the SRH game, reacted to the chants. Hardik Pandya in an intense discussion with Akash Ambani

It was a wild game of cricket in front of more than 35,000 spectators present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. After SRH smashed 277 runs, laced with 38 sixes between five batters - three of which scored a half-century - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, Mumbai Indians tried their luck. The visitors got off to a solid start in the humongous chase, with Ishan Kishan and Rohit attacking the SRH bowlers. After their successive dismissals, youngsters Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma carried the momentum forward.

The intense power-hitting from the Mumbai top-order left him well in the chase at the halfway mark. However, after the time-out, SRH skipper Pat Cummins dismissed the southpaw, before Hardik and Tim David struggled to find their rhythm. SRH bowlers tightened things in the death overs as Mumbai succumbed to 246 for five in 20 overs.

After the match, there was a video that went viral on social media where Ambani was seen having an animated chat with Hardik. It was a fan video from one who was present at the venue. Ambani was seen doing all the talking during that short chat before Hardik sprinted up the staircase to head to the MI dressing room. It was then that Mumbai fans targeted Hardik with intense 'Rohit-Rohit' chants and in response to it, the captain smashed the railing.

In both the two losses, Mumbai did put up a great fight, leaving many believing that a win for them is just round the corner. After two away matches, Mumbai will play an array of four home games starting with a clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 1.