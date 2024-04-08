 Hardik Pandya's big 'no booing' respite in DC clash, MI captain responds to Wankhede crowd with heart-winning gesture | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Hardik Pandya's big 'no booing' respite in DC clash, MI captain responds to Wankhede crowd with heart-winning gesture

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 08, 2024 02:01 PM IST

On Sunday, amid MI securing their maiden win in IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya witnessed a welcome change from the spectators

For the first time in four matches, Hardik Pandya experienced a different reception from the spectators during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the opening three games, MI fans booed, jeered at Hardik and taunted him with "Rohit-Rohit" chants. The reaction from the crowd only seemed to get louder with every match amid MI succumbing to defeats in all three games. However, on Sunday, Hardik witnessed a welcome change from the spectators as there was no crowd hostility at Wankhede. The MI skipper, along with his team, later responded to the crowd with a heart-touching gesture.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Staduim(PTI)
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Staduim(PTI)

It was a special day at the Wankhede. Around 18,000 seats at the iconic venue were occupied by children from various NGOs as Reliance Foundation celebrated ESA (Education and Sports for All) day.

Hardik was previously faced the wrath of the fans in all of MI's first three matches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and the Wankhede Stadium as well. The all-rounder was also subject to criticism on social media.

ALSO READ: 'We cleared lot of minds...': Hardik Pandya opens up on MI dressing-room scene over captaincy criticism, booing by fans

Such was the scenario that even former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, ahead of toss in Mumbai's home game against Rajasthan Royals on April 1, stepped up and urged the spectators to "behave". Yet, Hardik faced continuous boos from the fans all through the match.

However, on Sunday, amid Mumbai Indians' maiden win in IPL 2024, Hardik did not experience a single booing from the crowd. After the match, he and the other members of the MI squad gave a lap of honour to acknowledge their support.

What changed for MI on Sunday?

Hardik boiled it down to "clearing a lot of minds" and handling the players with "love and care" as the primary reason behind the team bouncing back.

"It was a lot of hard work," Hardik said after the game. "We cleared a lot of minds, made sure our plans are right, the intent is right, and today was one of the days where everything clicked. There has been a lot of love and care going around. Everyone knows we lost three games, but the belief and attitude of backing each other was there, which has been fantastic. We needed just one win, and today is just the start."

