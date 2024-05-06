IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Live Score: Hapless Mumbai host marauding Sunrisers
IPL 2024 MI vs SRH Live Score. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad are within touching distance of confirming a spot for themselves in the playoffs while Mumbai Indians have little more than pride to play for in a disastrous season.
Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, Pat Cummins and Co. have arrived in Mumbai for their reverse fixture against Hardik Pandya's men at the famous Wankhede Stadium. Seeking consistency in the league phase of the elite T20 tournament, SRH will treat their meeting against MI as a must-win clash. SRH smashed the highest-ever total when the Hyderabad giants first met Mumbai in the IPL 2024. SRH are ranked fourth in the IPL standings with 12 points in 10 matches. SRH edged past Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals by one run in the final-over thriller to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL 2024. Visitors SRH are level on points with Chennai Super Kings, who have played a game more than the Hyderabad giants. Hosts MI have hit rock bottom, and Hardik Pandya's men are on the brink of being eliminated from the playoff race.
With only three wins in 11 matches, the Mumbai Paltan is playing for "pride and name" at the IPL 2024. Despite a forgetful season, MI superstars Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik will focus on their individual form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Skipper Hardik has struggled to deliver the goods as an all-rounder. However, Pandya is roped in as Rohit's deputy for the T20 World Cup. Former MI skipper Rohit has smashed 326 runs in 11 games. Top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar has 232 runs in 8 games for Mumbai. Premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will aim to regain the top spot in the Purple Cap standings at Wankhede.
With only three wins in 11 matches, the Mumbai Paltan is playing for "pride and name" at the IPL 2024. Despite a forgetful season, MI superstars Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik will focus on their individual form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Skipper Hardik has struggled to deliver the goods as an all-rounder. However, Pandya is roped in as Rohit's deputy for the T20 World Cup. Former MI skipper Rohit has smashed 326 runs in 11 games. Top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar has 232 runs in 8 games for Mumbai. Premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will aim to regain the top spot in the Purple Cap standings at Wankhede.
Here's all you need to know about MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2024:
-SRH's Travis Head needs 8 more runs to reach the 3000-run mark in T20s.
-Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is three wickets away from entering the 300-club.
-Jaydev Unadkat is one away from completing 100 wickets in the IPL.
-With 12 wins over SRH (10), hosts MI have the bragging rights in the head-to-head record.
-MI's playoff challenge is all but over this season.
The Head-Abhishek stand
The one thing that symbolises SRH's big-hitting prowess this season is their opening partnership. In the nine innings that they have batted together, the pair have smashed 201 runs at a strike rate of a whopping 225.4. They have got two 100+ stands, one of which led to SRH breaking the record for highest score in the powerplay in the IPL.
MI's dire state in points table
Mumbai Indians have lost eight of the 11 matches they have played this season. They were seen as one of the sides who could be stuck in the mid-table scramble for the top four around the halfway mark of the league stage. However, they have since lost four consecutive matches. This has put them on six points in 11 games. Their net run rate is -0.356 and all this has put them bottom of the table, trailing ninth-placed Gujarat Titans by two points.
T Natarajan's death over brilliance
Natarajan's talent seemed to be almost forgotten in Indian cricket circles before this IPL and he has given a good reminder this season. He has been particularly effective in the death overs. According to our stats man Nikhil Narine, Natarajan has taken nine wickets in the 11 overs he has bowled in the 17th to 20th over period of matches. He has a strike rate of 7.3 in this period this season and an economy of 10.3.
Do the head to head records matter today?
MI lead the head to head between these two sides, both overall and at the Wankhede. MI lead the overall head to head 12-10 while at the Wankhede, they lead SRH 5-2. But MI have been so woeful this season, and SRH have been at the opposite end of that scale, that it is quite difficult to think if that little piece of historical statistic matters at all.
Pandya's season in numbers
These are numbers from Pandya's season by our stats man Nikhil Narain. He has averaged 19.8 and his strike rate has been 120 or less in six out of 11 innings this season. One high impact performance, Failure Percentage of 64% (7 of 11 innings). As a bowler, he has an economy of 11, his economy in powerplay has been 11.3 while economy in death has been16.8. In seven out of nine innings, Pandya has finished with an economy greater than 10.
Hardik Pandya alone?
Pandya's smile has rarely ever budged throughout this season whenever the crowd would boo him while he spoke on the mic, mostly for the toss and after losing a match. That smile changed a little during MI's last match against KKR. As KKR's spinners spun a web around his batting lineup and beat MI at the Wankhede for the first time since 2012, Pandya sat in a corner of the dugout almost entirely isolated with his head bowed. In the post-match interview, he said that there are lots of questions and it will take time to find answers for them. Has any captain had a worse season in the history of the IPL than he has?
Pace machine for Sunrisers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat and Marco Jansen all in fantastic form and so their pacers will be in focus. If the conditions help spinners, SRH could bring in Mayank Markande as an impact sub.
Will there be Umran Malik today?
The tearaway quick, who Sunil Gavaskar had said is the only young Indian player who has left him as excited as Sachin Tendulkar did in the late 1980s, has played just once this season and that was against MI in Hyderabad. He bowled just one over and was smashed for 15 runs in it. Fast bowling coach James Franklin said that whether he will be included or not will always be a conversation. He explained in a lot of words that Umran selection or non-selection will be dependent on the conditions.
Which Wankhede will turn up today
The Wankhede Stadium is known for being a high-scoring venue. But that wasn't the case the last time a match happened here. The spinners ruled the roost that day, much to the chagrin of MI.
A quick look at squads!
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka.
Hello and welcome!
