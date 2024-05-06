IPL 2024 MI vs SRH Live Score. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League 2024 playoff race is heating up as free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad are eyeing another dominant show against a misfiring Mumbai Indians side on Monday. Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, Pat Cummins and Co. have arrived in Mumbai for their reverse fixture against Hardik Pandya's men at the famous Wankhede Stadium. Seeking consistency in the league phase of the elite T20 tournament, SRH will treat their meeting against MI as a must-win clash....Read More

SRH smashed the highest-ever total when the Hyderabad giants first met Mumbai in the IPL 2024. SRH are ranked fourth in the IPL standings with 12 points in 10 matches. SRH edged past Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals by one run in the final-over thriller to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL 2024. Visitors SRH are level on points with Chennai Super Kings, who have played a game more than the Hyderabad giants. Hosts MI have hit rock bottom, and Hardik Pandya’s men are on the brink of being eliminated from the playoff race.

With only three wins in 11 matches, the Mumbai Paltan is playing for "pride and name" at the IPL 2024. Despite a forgetful season, MI superstars Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik will focus on their individual form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Skipper Hardik has struggled to deliver the goods as an all-rounder. However, Pandya is roped in as Rohit's deputy for the T20 World Cup. Former MI skipper Rohit has smashed 326 runs in 11 games. Top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar has 232 runs in 8 games for Mumbai. Premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will aim to regain the top spot in the Purple Cap standings at Wankhede.

Here's all you need to know about MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2024:

-SRH's Travis Head needs 8 more runs to reach the 3000-run mark in T20s.

-Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is three wickets away from entering the 300-club.

-Jaydev Unadkat is one away from completing 100 wickets in the IPL.

-With 12 wins over SRH (10), hosts MI have the bragging rights in the head-to-head record.

-MI's playoff challenge is all but over this season.