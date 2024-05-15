 IPL 2024 Purple Cap after DC vs LSG: Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar move up; Jasprit Bumrah remains top | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL 2024 Purple Cap after DC vs LSG: Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar move up; Jasprit Bumrah remains top

ByHT Sports Desk
May 15, 2024 12:11 AM IST

The DC pace duo picked 17 wickets each in the campaign so far, but Khaleel is placed one spot higher at the fourth position with a better economy rate.

Delhi Capitals pace duo Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar made gains in the Purple Cap race with a wicket each against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Both have picked 17 wickets each in the campaign, but Khaleel is placed one spot higher at the fourth spot with a better economy rate. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the race with 20 scalps under his kitty, followed by Harshal Patel in the second spot with the same tally.

Khaleel Ahmed is fourth in the list of Purple Cap tally.(IPL-X)
Khaleel Ahmed is fourth in the list of Purple Cap tally.(IPL-X)

In a forgettable campaign for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah remained the saving grace for them as he ran riot with both new and old to claim wickets at every stage. Bumrah has the best economy this season - 6.48 as the opposition batters are still finding it tough to get the better of him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in 2021, is once again in the reckoning to grab the coveted price again. He has also claimed 20 wickets but has an inferior economy rate to Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has also spun his web around the batters this season and has claimed 18 wickets in 12 matches. He has a bright chance to claim Purple Cap, as his team is guaranteed to play three more matches this season.

Check Purple Cap list after DC vs LSG match.
Check Purple Cap list after DC vs LSG match.

Khaleel and Mukesh bowled well against LSG on Tuesday night as Delhi defended the 209-run target. DC has jumped to the fifth spot, ending the season with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points. LSG is at seventh with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. The playoff chances of these teams are dependent on other remaining fixtures.

Chennai Super Kings paceman Tushar Deshpande has been dropped down to sixth spot with 16 scalps, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh with same amount of wickets. Meanwhile, the MVP of IPL Sunil Narine is placed at the 10th spot.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / IPL 2024 Purple Cap after DC vs LSG: Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar move up; Jasprit Bumrah remains top

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On