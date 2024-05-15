IPL 2024 Purple Cap after DC vs LSG: Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar move up; Jasprit Bumrah remains top

Delhi Capitals pace duo Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar made gains in the Purple Cap race with a wicket each against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Both have picked 17 wickets each in the campaign, but Khaleel is placed one spot higher at the fourth spot with a better economy rate. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the race with 20 scalps under his kitty, followed by Harshal Patel in the second spot with the same tally. Khaleel Ahmed is fourth in the list of Purple Cap tally.(IPL-X)

In a forgettable campaign for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah remained the saving grace for them as he ran riot with both new and old to claim wickets at every stage. Bumrah has the best economy this season - 6.48 as the opposition batters are still finding it tough to get the better of him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in 2021, is once again in the reckoning to grab the coveted price again. He has also claimed 20 wickets but has an inferior economy rate to Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has also spun his web around the batters this season and has claimed 18 wickets in 12 matches. He has a bright chance to claim Purple Cap, as his team is guaranteed to play three more matches this season.

Check Purple Cap list after DC vs LSG match.

Khaleel and Mukesh bowled well against LSG on Tuesday night as Delhi defended the 209-run target. DC has jumped to the fifth spot, ending the season with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points. LSG is at seventh with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. The playoff chances of these teams are dependent on other remaining fixtures.

Chennai Super Kings paceman Tushar Deshpande has been dropped down to sixth spot with 16 scalps, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh with same amount of wickets. Meanwhile, the MVP of IPL Sunil Narine is placed at the 10th spot.