IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH: Fantasy 11 Prediction, team, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

The first qualifier of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) brings together two of the most belligerent batting sides this season, particularly in the powerplay. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been the driving force behind the changing idea of what is a chaseable total this season in the IPL. Their charge have been led by in-form openers and a middle order that rarely lets the run rate drop. SRH managed to snatch second place from RR on the last day of the league stage. (AFP)

With the strength of their opening stands being central to their success, KKR might look slightly weakerin that department. Phil Salt's departure has broken his partnership with Sunil Narine at the top of the order and KKR suffering two washouts in the last two matches hasn't really allowed Rahmanullah Gurbaz to get a game before the big playoff fixture. Gurbaz last played a competitive match in mid-March.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

But that could be the only department where KKR might be lagging behind SRH, especially considering this match is set to be played in Ahmedabad. The venue could throw up a slow, black-soil turner and that could play right into the hands of KKR and their spinners Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. KKR also have scored the most runs in the death overs this season, thus proving they are not completely dependent on their opening partnership. They have gone at a run-rate of 13.02 in the overs 17-20. In this period, KKR have scored 432 runs in 199 balls with 32 fours and 29 sixes.

Where SRH have a clear advantage is the fact that KKR have not played a single competitive fixture since their place in the playoffs was confirmed on May 11. Both of the matches the 2014 champions had to play since then were washouts. SRH, on the other hand, would be buoyant after the way they snatched second place away from Rajasthan Royals on the last day of the league stage. Punjab Kings scored 214/5 batting first and SRH made a mockery of that total. They chased it down with four wickets and five balls to spare with Abhishek smashing 66 off 28 balls. Both sides have reasons to feel confident going into this game.

KKR likely 11 (if batting first)

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana

KKR likely 11 (if bowling first)

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players: Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH likely 11 (if batting first)

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

SRH likely XI (if bowling first)

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Impact Players: Travis Head, T Natarajan

Players statistics KKR

1 Sunil Narine

The Trinidadian veteran hasn't just re-established himself as KKR's first-choice opening pinch-hitter. Narine has this season been the picture of consistency with the bat. His bowling form has never fallen off and he was competing for both the Orange and Purple Caps at various stages of the season. Narine has scored 461 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182.93 with one century and three half-centuries. He has also taken 15 wickets in 12 innings and boasts an economy of 6.63.

2 Varun Chakravarthy

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy is KKR's highest wicket-taker. He has taken 18 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 20.38 and has an economy of 8.34.

Players who can make a difference

1 Andre Russell

With the top order firing on all cylinders, Russell has needed to provide finishing touches for much of the season and he has done that with elan. Russell boasts a strike rate of 185.00 in 12 matches and has scored 222 runs. He has also been more than handy with the ball, taking 15 wickets.

2 Mitchell Starc

Consistency has eluded Starc this season but he showed his worth in KKR's first win over MI at the Wankhede Stadium in well over a decade. KKR would be hoping that the Australian star can bring his best in the big game.

Player statistics (SRH)

1 Travis Head

Travis Head's dream year continues as he took the IPL by storm this season. The Australian has scored 533 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of a whopping 201.13 with one century and four half-centuries.

2 T Natarajan

Natarajan has made quite a sensational return from injury troubles that put a break on his career in the last few years. He is SRH's highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 11 innings and has an economy of 9.25.

Players who can make a difference

1 Abhishek Sharma

The importance of Abhishek Sharma, along with Head, at the top of the order cannot be overstated for SRH. He has scored 467 runs at an eye-watering strike rate of 209.41 in 13 innings with three half-centuries to his name.

2 Heinrich Klaasen

Once you manage to get past SRH's explosive opening pair, you have to deal with Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen has smashed at a strike rate of 183.17 in 12 innings this season, scoring 381 runs at an average of 42.33 with three half-centuries to his name. KKR would certainly be seeing his wicket as the biggest in Ahmedabad.

Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other 26 times in the IPL. KKR have won 17 of these games while SRH have won nine.

Venue Details and Toss Prediction

The first qualifier will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue often provides a black-soil pitch that aids spinners. Of the seven games that have been played here this season, four of the six completed matches have been won by the team batting second. If the pitch is typical to the venue, one can expect the captain winning the toss choosing to bowl first.

Match prediction

Both have been the in-form teams this season and there is very little to separate the two. While KKR finished top of the table in the league phase, the fact that they go into this game cold might hurt them. The absence of Phil Salt could be another major problem for them to deal with, especially considering the openers will have to deal with the skill of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Pat Cummins. At the same time, SRH's batters are bound to be troubled by KKR's ace spinners. All in all, one can expect a very close match and SRH might just get a close win.

Dream11 team

SRH captain Pat Cummins has been in far better personal form than Shreyas Iyer and so he could be the captain of this side. The experienced Sunil Narine can be vice-captain.

Travis Head, Sunil Narine (vice-captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins (Capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, T Natarajan