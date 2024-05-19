IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals aim to shake off losing streak to keep second position

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: It is a top-of-the-table clash that wraps up the league stage of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan Royals, placed second on the league table at the time of writing, host the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the first and only match to be held at the venue this season. Whether this match is a dead rubber or not will depend on the result of the first match of the day today between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings. A victory for SRH in that match and a defeat for RR would mean that SRH will finish second, thus becoming eligible to play the first qualifier in the playoffs....Read More

RR are currently in a four-match losing streak, and will be looking to get some momentum ahead of the playoffs. Speaking to the media, RR bowling coach Shane Bond said, "We are pretty good. Obviously, we are disappointed. It is never a great feeling when you are losing games in a row, then your mind plays back to what-ifs. What if we won against the Sunrisers? But you have to get some perspective too. When you look at the points table we are second. Even with the four losses in a row, we are second and we have qualified. It just takes one better game from us to turn things around and I think we are the capable ones. If we play our best cricket, we are hard to beat. We are always hard to beat."

Meanwhile, for KKR it will be about being in form for the playoffs. The only match they haven't been able to win this month is the one which was abandoned due to rain. KKR player Ramandeep Singh said, "This is not the time for rest. I and the team believe that momentum is very important and we will take this as a playoff practice match and give our best."

Tom Kohler-Cadmore will replace Jos Buttler as RR's opener, having already made his debut vs PBKS. He will be hoping to showcase his power-hitting abilities to its fullest potential. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to feature for KKR as an opener due to Phil Salt's absence in the playoffs.

Samson's battle against the KKR spinners will be interesting to watch. He has only registered 66 runs off 82 balls against Sunil Narine, and has lost his wicket thrice. But he has hammered 39 off 23 balls against Varun Chakaravarthy, without losing his wicket. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell also has been dismissed six times by Narine, registering 51 runs off 73 deliveries.

All eyes will be mainly on RR, who have lost their form after a strong start to this season. In the early stages, RR were expected to finish on top, but now they must settle for second or third position.