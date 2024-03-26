Yash Dayal's painful revelation after RCB hit back at Murali Kartik's 'trash' talk: 'Was told not to go on social media'

On the night, former India cricketer Murali Kartik made a controversial remark on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal, calling him "trash", which created quite an outrage on social media with fans lambasting the ex-cricketer, the 26-year-old played a crucial role in helping RCB beat Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday and secure their first victory in IPL 2024. Yash Dayal opens up on getting smashed for five sixes in IPL 2023

Dayal put on a stellar show on RCB's return to their home ground. He conceded just 10 runs in his first three overs, all in the powerplay, before returning for an over in the death, where he dismissed Sam Curran with a bouncer. It was during his spell with the new ball when Kartik, on commentary, said: "Someone's trash is someone's treasure."

Following RCB's four-wicket win, the franchise hit back at Kartik's on-air remark as they posted a picture of Dayal and captioned it: “He's treasure. Period.”

'I was told not to go on social media...'

After the match, in an interaction with teammate and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, Dayal opened up on that painful IPL 2023 night when he was smashed for five sixes by Rinku Singh in a match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. The former GT bowler revealed how he coped from that onslaught, which led to missing subsequent matches for the franchise before he returned in Gujarat's final league game. He was later released by the Titans before the 2024 IPL season, only to be picked up by RCB for INR 5 crore.

"To be honest, the problem began when the match was over and I left the ground. I was told not to go on social media, but I ended up checking it. Then I talked to my family. I saw what people think about what background I come from and playing cricket at this level," Dayal said.

I fell ill after 2-3 days of that incident , then I recovered from it. It is not like I am the first person to go through all of this, and I will not be the last as well. So, I focused on the process, tried to play as many matches as possible, and get into a zone where I can tackle it such situations," he added