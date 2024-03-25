Murali Kartik lambasted for controversial 'someone's trash…' remark against Yash Dayal during RCB vs PBKS IPL match

Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik has courted controversy with his on-air remark about Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Yash Dayal on matchday 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Known for swinging the new ball both ways, pacer Dayal sparked a bidding war between RCB and Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2024 auction. Introduced to the auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh, Dayal was sold to RCB for a whopping sum of INR 5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. Murali Kartik's on-air remark against Yash Dayal has sparked a huge debate(Getty Images-ANI)

For the unversed, Dayal conceded five sixes in his final over against Rinku Singh, which catapulted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star into stardom at the IPL 2023. With Dayal complementing strike bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph in match No.6 of the IPL 2024 between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, former Indian spinner Kartik raised a few eyebrows when the commentator reflected on the IPL journey of the former Gujarat Titans pacer. Dayal was released by GT before the Indian pacer joined forces with Siraj at RCB for IPL 2024.

Kartik lambasted for controversial remark against Dayal

“Somebody’s trash is somebody else’s treasure,” Kartik said on-air after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis invited PBKS to bat at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kartik's harsh remark against the RCB bowler has sparked a huge debate on social media. “How do you say someone’s trash is someone’s treasure? You just called Yash Dayal Trash on air! Like what even?,” comedian and television host Danish Sait lashed out at the ex-India spinner on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When Kartik refused to ask Dhoni a tough question

Kartik was castigated by IPL fans when the popular commentator refused to question Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni over the on-field spat with the umpires in the IPL 2019. Dhoni was fined 50% of match fees for his umpiring outburst at the time. During the 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, commentator Ravi Shastri also questioned Kartik on-air when the former spinner gave Virender Sehwag a special mention.

Dayal's impressive show with the ball against PBKS

Dayal bagged the all-important wicket of Sam Curran in the death overs. The RCB star leaked 23 runs in his four overs against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings. Dayal achieved the best bowling economy for RCB in their first home game of the season. The 26-year-old has played 17 games in the cash-rich league. The RCB pacer made his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in 2022.