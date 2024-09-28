IPL 2024's bowling sensation set for much-awaited India call-up in Bangladesh T20Is as Ajit Agarkar visits NCA: Report

Exciting young pacer Mayank Yadav is reportedly set to receive a maiden call-up to the Indian national team, with his recovery coming along well at the NCA, as per reports. Pallekele: India's Suryakumar Yadav with teammates celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana during the 3rd T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_31_2024_000653B) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

One of the finds of the 2024 IPL season due to his ability to comfortably hit speeds over 150 kmph, Yadav burst onto the scene for Lucknow Super Giants with 7 wickets in 4 matches. Yadav was put into immediate consideration for a spot in the Indian team, with his comfort in bowling pace and accuracy despite his youth making him a very exciting prospect.

However, injury would curtail his IPL season, and keep him out of action for the following months. After a recovery process, however, Yadav has been cleared to play competitive cricket, and might be under consideration for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

As per a source speaking to Times of India: “Mayank hasn’t complained of any pain over the last month or so. He is bowling full tilt at the NCA. The selectors are interested to see how ready he is for international cricket. With the long Test season ahead, the selectors are keen on trying new faces for the T20Is against Bangladesh.”

India might aim to give a break to fast bowlers who have performed in both the T20 World Cup and in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. This includes Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, and with Mohammed Shami continuing his recovery, the door is open for a group of young Indian pacers to make a name for themselves in the T20I series.

‘Agarkar is slated to travel to Bengaluru…’

“Mayank is bowling close to 20 overs with the white ball in three separate spells in a day. There is a strong chance of selectors picking him for the Bangladesh series after seeing him in the camp at NCA,” said the source. “[Selector Ajit] Agarkar is slated to travel to Bengaluru to attend the inauguration of the new NCA.”

Mayank Yadav would likely play alongside Arshdeep Singh, with Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, and Harshit Rana present as other pace bowlers in the ranks for the white ball matches.

The source also pointed out the connection between Yadav and new Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel, who was previously part of the LSG setup. “They want to carefully monitor his progress. India head coach and bowling coach Morne Morkel rate Mayank highly since their time at Lucknow Super Giants.”