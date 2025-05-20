IPL 2025, CSK vs RR Live Updates: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in battle for pride

IPL 2025, CSK vs RR Live Updates, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: The two teams languishing at the bottom of points table - Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - will clash against each other on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is going to be a battle for pride as both teams are desperate to finish their campaign on high after getting knocked out of the playoff race. CSK will be playing for the first time after IPL resumption and will be rejuvenated to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals, who suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings at home on Sunday. It is going to be the final match of the season for the Royals, who have looked lacklustre throughout this season, especially when it comes to finishing the game. They have lost multiple close games in the final over after failing to achieve the target. The absence of Sanju Samson for majority of season also hurt them as Riyan Parag didn't look ready for the big captaincy role....Read More

However, the emergence of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the big stage was one of the only positives for Rajasthan this year. The left-handed batter scripted history with a 35-ball century and continued his fearless batting approach in the following matches. In the last match against PBKS, he scored a blistering 40, but his team failed to finish the match once again.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' strategy of stacking the team with familiar, seasoned players has backfired this season, exposing the limitations of an outdated approach. The team placed significant expectations on Rahul Tripathy and Deepak Hooda, banking on their international experience. However, while that pedigree may have secured them spots in the squad, they’ve struggled to deliver consistently when it matters most.

The rebuilding process has started with the infusion of young blood like Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, and Urvil Patel. The 20-year-old Mhatre came close to hitting a century against RCB and also did well against SRH and MI.

CSK vs RR, Arun Jaitley Stadium Weather Update

There are no chances of rain in the weather forecast for Delhi today. It is only expected to be hotter by day as both teams will look to bowl first after winning the toss.

CSK vs RR Predicted XIs

CSK Probable XI and Impact Player: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

RR Probable XI and Impact Player: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shubham Dubey