IPL 2025, DC vs GT Live Updates: Delhi Capitals look to revitalise season vs table-toppers Gujarat Titans

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Live Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: It's do-or-die time in the IPL season for Delhi Capitals, who started this tournament so strongly but have lost their way and lost some key players. It's time for the team from the nation's capital to find that early season form again, after a spell of 7 games with only two wins has left them with a stiff task. It's a difficult schedule for the Capitals, needing two wins from three games, but facing three of the top four. Their first assignment is a home game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the in-form and high-flying Gujarat Titans, who themselves are looking to hammer a place in the playoffs with a win today, and set themselves on the way to a top two finish.

GT’s consistent quality via their remarkably strong top three has been paired with a bowling unit that has been the best in the tournament so far, and it’s been a recipe for immense success. They would have liked to have the tournament keep going given the form of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler, but even a 12-day break since they last played shouldn’t stop the form of a trio of batters that classy. This team had immense success last time out against DC, fairly comfortably chasing down 200+ at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and will have the confidence on their side to do the double and book their spot in the next round.

Conversely, this 10-day break was an important one for a DC team whose batting was beginning to struggle mightily, and whose bowling also looked to be in deep trouble against PBKS in that abandoned match. DC will miss the spearhead of their attack in Mitchell Starc, the absence of whom will be a big blow, as well as the option of turning to the dynamite power of Jake Fraser-McGurk at the top. But there remains a lot of quality in this unit. Their key players will be two Indian stars who started off the tournament in pristine form but have quietened down as the season progressed: Kuldeep Yadav has been wicketless in DC’s last four games, and although he’s still kept it pretty tight, he will need to do a lot more as the player who will now be Axar Patel’s go-to option for wickets. On the other side of the ball is KL Rahul, who looked to be in such good touch up and down the batting order, but has just faded away in the amount of runs and the rate he has been scoring them. A period away to get back into the groove could be just what these two players, and the rest of the DC unit, were in need of.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is not expected to be the run-heavy, boundaries-galore kind of pitch it was last year, with the four games at this venue this season showing that scores in the range of 180-190 will be around par, with anything above that becoming a very defensible total. Both teams on show will want their bowling units to keep it tight up front, restrict the opposition to a reasonable score, and their back their batting to chase it down. It’s a massive game for DC, with a loss today meaning they would need to be perfect in their next two matches. They will want the cushion from their final home game of the season — but this GT team have developed into a real winning machine, and it does feel like it takes something special to beat them. Who are the players who will make that difference?