IPL 2025, DC vs MI Live Score: Rahul vs Pandya, Bumrah contest in middle overs; Rohit out-of-form as Delhi face Mumbai

IPL 2025, DC vs MI Live Score: They might be the two biggest cities in the country, amongst the two largest in the world, but in terms of IPL success, the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians couldn’t be further apart. While the Mumbai Indians have racked up trophy win after trophy win, five in total over the course of this tournament, their rivals have not yet managed a single one. But this year, things feel different: DC have gotten off to a lightning-fast start, four wins in four matches, at the right end of the table. Mumbai, meanwhile, have lost four of their five matches thus far, a start that belies the quality that is in their squad....Read More

So what should be expected when the team that represents the City of Dreams makes the journey over to the City of Djinns? The Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting its first match of this tournament, with Vizag having been Delhi’s temporary home thus far, and Axar Patel’s team will be playing with the intention to make it into a fortress.

Delhi have looked unshakeable so far this tournament, with KL Rahul rediscovering the kind of hitting mentality that makes him one of the best players to watch in the sport, and players such as Ashutosh Sharma making statement performances to back it up. Add the quality that their bowling contains — the best spin duo in the tournament with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, added to by one of the finds of IPL 2025 in Vipraj Nigam, and a pace attack led by Mitchell Starc but with reliable performers Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians, on first look at their squad, seem to have a team which matches that calibre, if it doesn’t outright exceed it with the depth of Indian quality they possess. It’s difficult to understand why they haven’t quite managed to string together the results to match: outside of a truly dominant win over KKR at the Wankhede, they just haven’t found that winning touch. The names they have are enviable: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, all captained by Hardik Pandya, and with the ultimate x-factor Jasprit Bumrah also marking his return.

Bumrah’s return to form will be a massive boost for this Mumbai unit which, more than anything, is just hoping for some spark and inspiration to get the campaign going. They have more than enough experience, power, and quality to go on a winning streak if they can start stringing good performances together, and it will need to start in Delhi. The complication is that Delhi won’t back down, and have enough firepower and quality of their own to take the attack to Mumbai.

Can Delhi keep their historic campaign going when Mumbai come visiting Qila Kotla for the first of five matches that Delhi will play this campaign? Can they extend their streak to five wins in a row and almost certify their participation in the playoffs just three weeks into this year’s competition? Or will it be Mumbai who can find some rejuvenation with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, and ride their talismanic fast bowler’s ability to another unlikely playoff run?