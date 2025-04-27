IPL 2025, DC vs RCB Live Updates: Virat Kohli looking to do a KL Rahul in Delhi
DC vs RCB IPL Live Updates 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The temperature is only rising in the city of Delhi but the Delhi Capitals have blown hot and cold somewhat in their recent matches post their dominant run in the first half of the league stage. The Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be a cauldron of heat and noise today as they host the equally red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru....Read More
DC are placed second on the league table with 12 points from eight games, RCB are third with as many points from nine games. It means a win for either side could have a long-standing impact on their overall health in the race for the playoffs with at least three teams breathing down both their necks.
There is also a Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul angle to this fixture. Earlier this season, the latter led DC to victory in Bengaluru and planted his bat on the ground 'Kantara' style, literally saying later that this is his ground. Technically, that's true of course, since Rahul is a Bengaluru boy and it remains his home ground in domestic cricket. The focus now shifts to Kohli as RCB come looking for a "revenge" win, in the words of the host broadcaster. Delhi is Kohli's home ground, one where he didn't have that great an outing in his return to the Ranji Trophy a couple of months ago.
Kohli has been in fine form indeed, scoring his runs quickly in the powerplay and then settling down but in a way that has been extremely benficial to RCB's cause. He is third on the Orange Cap list, averaging 65.33. He has a very good record indeed at the Kotla, scoring 483 runs in ten innings at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 145.5 - his best at any venue where he has played more than five games.
Rahul, on the other hand, seems to have shed all the negatives that hung heavy on his shoulders whenever he played T20 cricket. He is DC's top scorer with 323 runs at a blistering strike rate of 153.80, heading into the RCB clash on the back of an unbeaten 57 against his former side, Lucknow Super Giants. His incredible form has helped DC not feel the absence of the sidelined Faf du Plessis.
Tim David is arguably having his best ever IPL season.
Jake Fraser-McGurk, who came for the pre-match press conference for DC, said that Faf du Plessis is back to being fit and fighting. Du Plessis was among the first people in the nets for DC. Chances are that he will be slotting in as an Impact player.
RCB have a very favourable head-to-head record against DC. RCB lead it 19-12 and that is largely because since 2021, DC have won only two out of seven matches against RCB. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC have lost six and won four against RCB.
Kuldeep Yadav has excelled as Delhi Capitals' enforcer-in-chief in the middle overs. He has bowled with great control and also taken 12 wickets. The control is reflected in the fact that he has maintained an economy of just 6.3.
Virat Kohli has a fairly good record over the years against Delhi Capitals/Daredevils. He has scored 1103 runs at an average of 50.13 and has a strike rate of 136.67 against the Delhi team in all T20s (IPL and CLT20), with 10 fifties. Kohli also averages 60.45 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in T20s.
Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Mohit Sharma
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Delhi's KL Rahul roared at his domestic home ground in Bengaluru earlier this season. Now RCB's Virat Kohli is set to play at his home ground. Both India stars have been in fine fettle. This should be an interesting game.