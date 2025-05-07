IPL 2025, KKR vs CSK Live Updates: Must-win game for Kolkata against knocked-out Chennai
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: KKR need to win every single match they play from here on while CSK have the freedom to do whatever they'd like.
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Kolkata Knight Riders need to be winning every match from here on out and among the noise that they might need to cancel out could be from their home fans whenever Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni walks out to bat. As has been the case for the past half a decade or so, there is speculation that this could be the last time that fans at the Eden Gardens could get to see the great man play....Read More
The 43-year-old had started this season as an uncapped wicketkeeper but he was back at the helm of everything for CSK halfway through because of an injury to regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni's reinstatement as captain did not lead to a magical turnaround in fortunes for the stumbling in CSK and they eventually became the first side to be ruled out of contention for the playoffs. CSK have since been in experimental mode, clearly looking to prepare some young players who could power their recovery next season.
The situation couldn't be more different for KKR. They somehow survived an almighty scare against the Rajasthan Royals and now need to win all four of their remaining matches to stay in contention for playoffs. It means while CSK have little to nothing riding on today's match, KKR have everything to lose.
KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit said that he is not too worried about the noise around the match. "I think during these kinds of games, every player and every team is always focused on their own game," said Pandit. "I mean, that's sometimes like, if a batter is batting and there is so much noise around and if you ask that batter, probably he will say that 'I didn't hear anything about it."
"It was the same case with me when people used to tell me so much noise around and how you can focus. But sometimes we just ignore that noise automatically. So, obviously when you are focused on the game, it does not matter so much if you ask me," he said.
KKR's batting has faltered repeatedly this season, leaving them in a precarious position with just five wins from 11 matches. Pandit however reiterated that the players are not too affected by the pressure. "Always better to tell the boys what positives you have done. It helped you to win the game and you got to carry that. The strength that you have, rather than thinking about the next three games."
"Looking at the last two games, yes of course (we are peaking). We look ahead to the other two games, very much confident that we will qualify. This is the beauty of this tournament. Ups and downs will be there in a two-month journey," he said.
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Apart from KKR's spinners generally being the most prolific of all teams this season, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have an excellent record against CSK. It is only Shivam Dube in this lineup who strikes over 100 against Chakravarthy while against Narine, it is only Curran.
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: KKR's spinners have been on song this season. The defending champions have the best economy among spinners (7.6) and the most wickets (31). On the other hand, CSK have lost the most wickets to spin (32) and have the lowest strike-rate (124)
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Today's match against CSK is KKR's last league game at home. And if they don't make it to the second qualifier, then their last game at home overall this year. After this comes a match against another side that has nothing to lose - SRH, in Hyderabad. Their final league match is against RCB in Bengaluru.
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Quinton de Kock
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C
