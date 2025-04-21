IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: Inconsistent defending champs KKR lock horns with GT juggernaut at Eden Gardens
KKR vs GT IPL Live Score 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans keep their train rolling after a win that saw them reach the top of the IPL 2025 table. Next, this terrific GT unit visits Kolkata, where they are set to face a Kolkata Knight Riders team suffering in the aftermath of a humiliating failure to chase down 112, the lowest failed total in the long history of the IPL. Eden Gardens will host this match between two teams at polarisingly different points in terms of confidence and momentum, with GT looking to extend their lead at the top and KKR currently stuttering in a season where they have alternated between wins and losses....Read More
What that does mean, though, is KKR are due a win after their last match loss. They have had nearly a week to recover from that debacle, and playing once again at home while GT have a quick turnaround from their own home match in Ahmedabad will give them a meagre advantage. KKR haven’t played this season out as if they are defending champions: they have struggled with the bat and shuffled around their bowling, without ever finding the perfect combination. They quickly need to figure out what sort of team most maximises their strengths and covers for their weaknesses, which so far have been found and hammered at by opposition teams.
GT are quite the opposite: while their strengths and weaknesses are easy to point out, they have been impossible thus far to exploit. The form of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler has been such that GT have been on a roll through all the matches, one or both ensuring that they see through their batting innings. Add to this a bowling unit that is firing on all cylinders and covering all bases in terms of different phases of the innings, and this feels like a team that is quite difficult to put away. They will have plenty of confidence from their performance against Delhi Capitals, in which they were clinical on all fronts as they put away another one of the stronger teams. Does KKR have the kind of firepower and cross-team consistency that can challenge that?
KKR are due a really big result, something they haven’t managed quite yet. As much as anything, it is about making the top order click to a level that will help the middle order capitalise and produce the kind of performances that took them to the title last year. It’s a tall ask against this excellent GT bowling unit, but it’s do-or-die time in the IPL. If not now, then never for KKR.
KKR look to put chastening failed chase vs PBKS in rearview
IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: KKR have had nearly an entire week to stew in their disappointment of losing to Punjab Kings after failing to chase down 112, the record lowest total defended in IPL history. Usually players want to get back out there as soon as possible after such a loss, but KKR didn't have that luxury.
GT enter off confidence-boosting win against DC
IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: GT ran into their toughest competitors in this IPL season so far, as DC visisted Ahmedabad. It was a clinical and impressive performance across the board from GT to pull off the win in the last over, helped largely by Prasidh Krishna's 4-fer and Jos buttler's 97*.
Last time out in this fixture…
IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: It's certainly been a while. These two teams look very different to what they did in 2023, as is to be expected. Two years go to the week, GT chased down a target of 180 at Eden Gardens, a Rahmanullah Gurbaz 81(39) not being enough. Three wickets for Mohammed Shami and a quickfire half-century for Vijay Shankar helped Gujarat to a win inside 18 overs.
Can't read too much into it, this is back when Hardik Pandya and Nitish Rana were captaining the two teams. They start fresh.
Only fourth meeting between KKR and GT
IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: Since GT's inception in 2022, these two teams have only faced off thrice - once in the inaugural year, twice in 2023, with their 2024 tie being abandoned without a ball bowled.
There's very little history to go on for these two teams from that perspective, but GT do have a slender lead in their head to head, having won two games and lost one. KKR looking to pull level today.
Shubman Gill returns to Eden Gardens
IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: One of the main storylines of this match will be Shubman Gill returning to Eden Gardens, this time as a captain of an opposing franchise. Released into the pre-auction draft for GT to snap up in their inaugural 2022 season, Gill and KKR have both seen trophy success in the three following years. Nevertheless, there is always the competitive incline at the highest level of the sport that will see Gill want to prove himself against a team that opted against retaining him. Can he show the fans at the Gardens what they will be missing out on, up close and personal?
KKR seventh after alternating wins and losses
IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: It hasn't been a start to remember for the defending champions despite retaining much of their 2024 core. They have lost four matches and won only three thus far, leaving them on 6 points and a fair ways away from the top-half logjam in the IPL table. With several teams racking up the wins, this is already a must-win game for KKR. At least their pattern of results suggests a win. oatter
GT sit on top at halfway stage
IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: Having beaten Delhi Capitals in what was a straight shootout for the top spot of the IPL table, GT are now looking nice and comfortable on 10 points and with a healthy NRR. Can they keep building on the momentum they have generated to become the first team to 12 in 2025?
Hello and welcome!
IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: The IPL travels back to Kolkata and the Eden Gardens for a high-profile game, as the table topping Gujarat Titans try to extend their lead at the top of the table against the defending champions. It's not all smell-the-roses season for a KKR team struggling to find any consistency, but looking to bounce back from a humiliating loss.