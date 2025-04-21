IPL 2025, KKR vs GT Live Score: Inconsistent defending champs KKR lock horns with GT juggernaut at Eden Gardens

KKR vs GT IPL Live Score 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans keep their train rolling after a win that saw them reach the top of the IPL 2025 table. Next, this terrific GT unit visits Kolkata, where they are set to face a Kolkata Knight Riders team suffering in the aftermath of a humiliating failure to chase down 112, the lowest failed total in the long history of the IPL. Eden Gardens will host this match between two teams at polarisingly different points in terms of confidence and momentum, with GT looking to extend their lead at the top and KKR currently stuttering in a season where they have alternated between wins and losses....Read More

What that does mean, though, is KKR are due a win after their last match loss. They have had nearly a week to recover from that debacle, and playing once again at home while GT have a quick turnaround from their own home match in Ahmedabad will give them a meagre advantage. KKR haven’t played this season out as if they are defending champions: they have struggled with the bat and shuffled around their bowling, without ever finding the perfect combination. They quickly need to figure out what sort of team most maximises their strengths and covers for their weaknesses, which so far have been found and hammered at by opposition teams.

GT are quite the opposite: while their strengths and weaknesses are easy to point out, they have been impossible thus far to exploit. The form of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler has been such that GT have been on a roll through all the matches, one or both ensuring that they see through their batting innings. Add to this a bowling unit that is firing on all cylinders and covering all bases in terms of different phases of the innings, and this feels like a team that is quite difficult to put away. They will have plenty of confidence from their performance against Delhi Capitals, in which they were clinical on all fronts as they put away another one of the stronger teams. Does KKR have the kind of firepower and cross-team consistency that can challenge that?

KKR are due a really big result, something they haven’t managed quite yet. As much as anything, it is about making the top order click to a level that will help the middle order capitalise and produce the kind of performances that took them to the title last year. It’s a tall ask against this excellent GT bowling unit, but it’s do-or-die time in the IPL. If not now, then never for KKR.