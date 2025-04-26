IPL 2025, KKR vs PBKS Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer and Co look to get back to winning ways against struggling Kolkata

KKR vs PBKS IPL Live Updates 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Kolkata Knight Riders are getting very close to do-or-die territory in the IPL 2025 season, but have a massive chance to close the gap on the top half of the season as they host Punjab Kings. This will be a rematch of the infamous match from a week ago in Mullanpur, where Punjab managed to defend 111 against the odds: now at home at Eden Gardens, KKR are in pursuit of erasing that match, and finding a win to pull themselves up the table after a couple of disheartening results....Read More

KKR are currently in 7th place on six points, with two disappointing results in a row against Punjab and Gujarat Titans. KKR need a string winning run from this point on to keep their hopes of qualification alive, but they know that this is a unit that will remain competitive and potentially even grow stronger as the tournament wears on. There are a few tactical questions to answer: who is the answer to the opening question mark, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kick both struggling for form? It might be time to back the talented Angkrish Raghuvanshi at number four ahead of a struggling Venkatesh Iyer, with the team consistently failing to give a strong platform to their lower middle order.

Punjab, on the other hand, know that a positive result here puts them in a strong position to fight for a first playoff spot since 2014. A loss will see them pulled down to five wins and four losses, caught in a heavy midfield battle: this is something PBKS will want to avoid, particularly given the strong form of Mumbai Indians and RCB in recent weeks. As far as Shreyas Iyer and his team are concerned, they want to be in the discussion for the first qualifier spots, not just the playoff spots, having shown performances at the level that belongs in those top two spots. But they certainly have slowed down in recent matches: their batting hasn't really shown up in the last three matches, with captain Iyer one of the main players going through a lean patch. With Iyer struggling to match his early-season form, the Punjab batting looks a lot more vulnerable. The skipper will need to stand up and take responsibility to drag this team back, with the team immediately looking a lot more powerful if he is performing.

Once again, though, it will be a tussle between KKR’s dormant batting and PBKS’ bowling to see which way this match will swing. KKR have been getting immensely frustrated on the batting front over the last two weeks, and Punjab’s bowling seems to have found itself just a touch after failing to defend 245. If the visiting teams can maintain that pressure on the KKR batting, carrying on from the last game, they will have enough firepower to see out an important win. But it's about time KKR show up to this tournament, defending champions as they are. Who is willing to put their hand up to try and kickstart their season in the second half? A hugely important contest at the Eden Gardens.