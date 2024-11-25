IPL Auction LIVE Updates: More surprises expected on Day 2 as acceleration auction promises to steal Pant, Iyers thunder
- 31 Mins ago Jos Buttler no longer with Rajasthan Royals
- 33 Mins ago Did Sanjay Manjrekar's prediction come true?
- 35 Mins ago Yuzvendra Chahal has a new home too!
- 37 Mins ago Arshdeep is back with PBKS
- 41 Mins ago The RTM card is back!
- 43 Mins ago Ricky Ponting and Australians
- 45 Mins ago Is the 'Big Show' over for Glenn Maxwell?
- 47 Mins ago Who spent the least on Day 1?
- 49 Mins ago Did Venkatesh Iyer's ₹23.75 price tag surprise you?
- 51 Mins ago KL Rahul was surprisingly low
- 53 Mins ago Who were the other two 20-crore picks?
- 55 Mins ago Who struck in rich on Day 1?
- 57 Mins ago In case you missed out…
- 59 Mins ago What happens in an accelerated auction
- 1 Mins ago What's in store today!
- 4 Mins ago Hello and Welcome… AGAIN!
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: A record-setting first day at the IPL 2025 auction saw the franchises put together the core of the teams they will be using in the upcoming season, with some blockbuster moves and plenty of manoeuvring on show between all the teams. Shreyas Iyer set a new record for the most expensive player sold in the IPL auction, before Rishabh Pant broke it minutes later as he was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore — but these blockbuster deals were only the surface of an intriguing day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia....Read More
Punjab Kings were unsurprisingly the highest spenders on the day, as they shelled out a huge 88 crores as they looked to recreate their team from scratch under Ricky Ponting’s tutelage. Shreyas Iyer was the headliner, likely to take over captaincy duties, but huge values were also splashed out for Arshdeep Singh’s return and the purchase of Yuzvendra Chahal. Huge purchases were also made as Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis joined the franchise.
Delhi Capitals made strong strides towards setting up their new-look XI, led by KL Rahul for just 14 cr. Harry Brook and Jake Fraser-McGurk returned to the team, while Mitchell Starc will bring a world class international seamer back to the Kotla. DC will now look for depth and strong backup options on day two.
LSG built a terrific batting core, without breaking the bank too much. Rishabh Pant is the biggest buy, but Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and David Miller provide a terrifying batting lineup to build around Nicholas Pooran. The return of Avesh Khan was a wily buy, but bowlers will be the focus on the second day with that being an area they can work on.
RCB fans were frustrated by their slow start to the auction, but the arrivals of international talent with Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Josh Hazlewood as well as the clever domestic purchases of Jitesh Sharma and Rasikh Salam Dar means their patient approach has still put them in a strong position heading into Monday. Still work to be done for the Bangalore team, though.
Gujarat Titans quietly built arguably the best pace bowling attack so far, finding good value for Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj, setting the stage for a formidable pace battery at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They also successfully managed to get a cornerstone player in Jos Buttler, allowing him to find another excellent young Indian opener to partner in Shubman Gill. The pieces look to be in place for GT.
KKR had the tall task of trying to replace their championship-winning captain, but opted to go with the old reliable by splurging on Venkatesh Iyer for 23.75 cr, in the most surprising purchase in terms of price on day one. They also kept hold of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who might replace Shreyas Iyer in the top order, while landing Anrich Nortje to replace Mitchell Starc and keeping hold of Vaibhav Arora. Can they run it back?
Sunrisers Hyderabad already had plenty of pieces in place ahead of the auction, and added in strong and clever fashion by picking up experienced Indian internationals in Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami. Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel were two more smart Indian buys to surround their strong overseas core, and SRH will also look to build on depth as they try to re-achieve the heights of the fantastic 2024 season. Fans, however, should be optimistic about the position they are in with a strong retention setting a great foundation.
Chennai Super Kings were typically clever in their purchases, landing the steal of the auction so far with Khaleel Ahmed at 4.80 crore while also retaining the services of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. However, the happiest part of CSK’s auction will be the return of a hero in yellow from the past, as Ravichandran Ashwin prepares to weave his web at the Chepauk in the IPL yet again.
Rajasthan Royals’ goal in the auction was always to go for the bowling quality on offer, with the batting relatively set. Their main buy was to get Jofra Archer back to the team with which he had such success in the past, but his fitness will remain a gamble. Two Sri Lankan spinners in Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, but the Jaipur faithful will want some more star power in the bowling department on day two.
Mumbai Indians were the lowest spenders, biting their tongue in the first few sets and not going for a marquee buy with their batting largely in place. They stepped it up in the last third of the day’s sets, welcoming Trent Boult back to the Wankhede to bowl the powerplay overs and provide a strong foundation for Jasprit Bumrah to work his magic. They also welcomed back Naman Dhir, but the big ask for Mumbai is what they will do with the excess money in the bank on day two.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Jos Buttler no longer with Rajasthan Royals
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: So as it turns out, Jos Buttler will represent a fresh franchise at next year's IPL. Having played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the past, England's limited-overs captain will be playing under Shubman Gill at the Gujarat Titans. Imagine Gill and Buttler opening. That's a sight no bowler would want to see.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Did Sanjay Manjrekar's prediction come true?
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Well, well, well! The answer is no. Sanjay Manjrekar, very infamously, recently said that he doesn't think Mohammed Shami will go for big bucks at the auction, given his recent history of injuries - Shami did not play the IPL. But how wrong could he have been? LALA bowled a stunning spell in the Ranji Trophy and the Sunrisers Hyderabad saw that, spending ₹10 crore to get him on board.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal has a new home too!
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal, the most successful bowler in the history of IPL with 205 wickets is headed to Punjab Kings. Always an asset in the IPL, Chahal will undoubtedly be the franchise's leading spinner come the IPL 2025.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Arshdeep is back with PBKS
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: India's most successful T20I bowler, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh was always going to be a favourite, and boy, did he live up to that moniker or what? He was the joint fourth-costliest buy at the IPL Auction on Day 1. If you wanna know who the other one was? Read the post above.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: The RTM card is back!
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: A total of 3 RTM Cards were used, with Punjab Kings using it to retain Arshdeep Singh, Delhi Capitals for Jake Fraser-McGurk, Chennai Super Kings to keep Rachin Ravindra and Mumbai Indians for Naman Dhir
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Ricky Ponting and Australians!
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Ricky Ponting, the new head coach of Punjab Kings, has made some very Aussie choices for his team franchise, getting Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis to Punjab.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Is the 'Big Show' over for Glenn Maxwell?
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Glenn Maxwell once used to set the IPL on fire, and hence, he was always expected to break the bank. But with his prowess dwindling down in T20s, Maxwell did not grab much attention. He will reunited with his previous team, Punjab Kings for ₹4.2 crore.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Who spent the least on Day 1?
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: The Mumbai Indians were the least active franchise on the opening day, spending just ₹18.90 crore to purchase 9 players. The Rajasthan Royals were the second-least spenders, shelling out ₹23.65 crore to acquire 11 players.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Did Venkatesh Iyer's ₹23.75 price tag surprise you?
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: You could hear the endless gasping in the room as paddles were constantly being raised for Venkatesh Iyer. He returns to the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, only this time as the fourth costliest buy ever in the history of the IPL auctions. And what more? Venkatesh has dropped a huge hint that he might be the one to end the franchise's hunt for its next captain. WHOA!
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: KL Rahul was surprisingly low
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: KL Rahul was supposed to be the third big name who was believed to rope in some big moolah. And make no mistake about it, he did. Delhi Capitals snapped up Rahul for ₹14 crore. But the general consensus that's emerging is that he may have been slightly underpaid. What do you think?
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Who were the other two 20-crore picks?
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: While Rishabh Pant dominated the IPL Auction, his India teammate Shreyas Iyer, as expected, hit the jackpot as well with ₹26.75 crore. And his new team is the Punjab Kings.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Who struck in rich on Day 1?
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: On expected lines, Rishabh Pant emerged as the costliest player in the history of IPL Auction, with Lucknow Super Kings splurging ₹27 crore on the India wicketkeeper. Pant may have missed the ₹30 crore mark but that's a decent bump you'd say? His last auction price was ₹1.6 crore in 2016.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: In case you missed out…
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Pretty sure you did not, but in case you are still trying to figure what happened on Day 1 of the auction, a total of 72 players were sold for a whopping ₹467.95 crore. The highest spender? Well, no surprises there? Punjab Kings. With a staggering amount of 110 crore to spend, PBKS shelled out 88 crore to buy 12 players.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: What happens in an accelerated auction
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Simple. The auctioneer will not take as long with a player like she did yesterday. Decisions will be made quick and fast. And when the franchises thing they have most bases covered, irrespective of how many players are still left, all 10 franchises will share a list of players they seek, and only those cricketers will come under the hammer.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: What's in store today!
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: In case you're wondering what will happen today, let us douse your curiosity. Day 2 will basically be an accelerated process, and although a total of 493 players are still left, it is unlikely that all of their names will be called up by auctioneer Mallika Sagar.
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Hello and Welcome… AGAIN!
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Hello all you wonder people. It has literally been just hours, and we are back. Back with another day of frenetic bidding, tension-filled faces and hopefully, fortune-filled players. Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Auction is here. And if you thought yesterday was entertaining, expect more bumper surprises today.