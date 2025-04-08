Explore
Tuesday, Apr 8, 2025
New Delhi 41oC
New Delhi410C
Tuesday, Apr 8, 2025
    Live

    PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Historic tables turned as struggling Chennai face flying Punjab

    By Rohit Mundayur
    Apr 8, 2025 4:51 PM IST
    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: PBKS have won two of their three matches while CSK have lost three of the four they have played.
    Key Events
    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Questions continue to swirl around MS Dhoni's role as a batter

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the joint most succesfull team in terms of the number of Indian Premier League (IPL) titles won and easily the most succesfull team overall in the way that the number of times they have not made it past the group stage can be counted on one hand. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been the perennial underperformers, often a primary subject in jokes and jest. This season, though, the two sides seem to have exchanged their roles somewhat....Read More

    PBKS lost their first match narrowly and then won their next two games to sit fourth after three matches on the league table. CSK have lost three and won one of their four matches and sit second to bottom. PBKS's batting formula seems to be hitting all the right notes, CSK seem to run out of steam after their top three fall. The fact remains, though, that Punjab themselves are looking to pick themselves up after starting their home season with a comprehensive loss to the Rajasthan Royals.

    CSK's assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram defended the team's shambolic show in its first few matches, saying that it is not happening for the first time and some teams take time to find their combination and roles. He also said that "there is no fixed batting order". "So, I think it is for the coach and the captain to deliberate and come up with what's best for the team and the opposition and the condition," he added as quoted by CSK's official website.

    The good part for CSK is that their spin unit of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and, especially, Noor Ahmad, has hit the ground running. Sriram said that the team is doing pretty well as a bowling unit, saying, "We have restricted teams to 180, which is, I think, par score in modern day cricket. So, I think from the bowling point of view, we are doing pretty well."

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 8, 2025 4:51 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: The question of Sam Curran

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Sam Curran was seen as a future leader for CSK for a few months back when he was pretty much the next big shining thing in all forms of cricket overall.

    Apr 8, 2025 4:38 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

    Apr 8, 2025 4:37 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Punjab Kings Full Squad

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

    Apr 8, 2025 4:29 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Both sides have Kings in their name but their lives have been almost diametric opposites thus far, both in terms of this season and overall, although for almost opposing reasons. Stay tuned for more updates!

    PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Historic tables turned as struggling Chennai face flying Punjab
