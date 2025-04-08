PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Historic tables turned as struggling Chennai face flying Punjab

PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the joint most succesfull team in terms of the number of Indian Premier League (IPL) titles won and easily the most succesfull team overall in the way that the number of times they have not made it past the group stage can be counted on one hand. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been the perennial underperformers, often a primary subject in jokes and jest. This season, though, the two sides seem to have exchanged their roles somewhat....Read More

PBKS lost their first match narrowly and then won their next two games to sit fourth after three matches on the league table. CSK have lost three and won one of their four matches and sit second to bottom. PBKS's batting formula seems to be hitting all the right notes, CSK seem to run out of steam after their top three fall. The fact remains, though, that Punjab themselves are looking to pick themselves up after starting their home season with a comprehensive loss to the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK's assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram defended the team's shambolic show in its first few matches, saying that it is not happening for the first time and some teams take time to find their combination and roles. He also said that "there is no fixed batting order". "So, I think it is for the coach and the captain to deliberate and come up with what's best for the team and the opposition and the condition," he added as quoted by CSK's official website.

The good part for CSK is that their spin unit of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and, especially, Noor Ahmad, has hit the ground running. Sriram said that the team is doing pretty well as a bowling unit, saying, "We have restricted teams to 180, which is, I think, par score in modern day cricket. So, I think from the bowling point of view, we are doing pretty well."