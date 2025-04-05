PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Score: Jaiswal hopes to ignore off-field drama as Rajasthan Royals face Punjab Kings
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Score: The high-flying Punjab Kings will want to continue their strong start to the season, as they host their first home game of the year at the Mullanpur stadium. They will host a Rajasthan Royals team that reversed their own poor start with an impressive win over the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, with ambitions of clawing back some ground on the teams that have sprinted ahead in this fresh portion of the IPL 2025 season....Read More
The Royals were able to stitch together a strong all-round performance to pull off a tight win against CSK, but there remains room for improvement in their approach and performances even still. They are very dependent on the Indian core in their top five, out of whom their established Indian internationals — Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson — haven’t quite joined the party. Samson will be making a return to the field and to captaincy, after Riyan Parag filled his shoes in the first few games. There will be more expected to come from his bat, and equally so for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has ambitions of using this tournament to crack the scheme of things in India’s white ball squads. RR’s hopes of reigniting their tournament early will likely coincide with whether one or both of these stylish players can click into gear.
It’s a different story for this exciting young Punjab Kings team, who have had their top order in particular hit the ground running. Prabhsimran Singh has been showing why he was one of the two players the franchise chose to persist with, while Priyansh Arya has lived up to the expectations that came with the bidding war over him in the auction. Add to this the sterling vein of form captain Shreyas Iyer is in, looking like one of the strongest batters in this year’s tournament, and the depth in a batting order that can swing it until number nine, and there is plenty to like and look out for with PBKS.
RR’s key gameplan against this stacked batting order will be to get the best out of Jofra Archer. He was much-improved in their win after a very rough start to this tournament, and it is his brand of searing pace and bounce that is likeliest to trouble PBKS’ top three. If he can rush Prabhsimran or Priyansh for pace, he can test out Shreyas Iyer. While the PBKS captain handled him superbly in the recent India vs England ODI series, Jofra Archer at the peak of his powers can be nearly unplayable.
Punjab, meanwhile, will want to ensure they can pile the pressure back onto RR through the middle overs, in particular their spinners. While Theekshana and Hasaranga had joy against CSK, there is the challenge of bowling to Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell, two of the best and most aggressive players against spin in the world.
On the flip side, Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh will try to keep giving them starts as they have been. If this left-armed pair can dislodge Samson, Jaiswal etc early, the pressure falls onto Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer. With not a lot of depth in their batting order, RR will be a team PBKS will fancy their chances of applying and sustaining pressure through their bowling innings.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's woes
Jaiswal is in poor form currently and has been out-of-sorts for RR this season. Also between his previous game and today, he moved to Goa from Mumbai in domestic cricket which saw some controversy. He will look to bounce back and ignore the off-field drama.
Chahal key vs Samson and Rana
Chahal will be key for Iyer and could be used early to take on Samson and Rana. He has removed Rana six times in 13 innings and Samson five times in 10 innings.
Chahal up against former team
Chahal will be facing his former teammates, having represented RR with good success in the past. He scalped 27 wickets for RR in IPL 2022, winning the Purple Cap as they reached the finals. PBKS roped him in for ₹18 crore, and he became the most expensive spinner in IPL history.
Head-to-head
RR have a narrow 16-12 head-to-head record lead over PBKS, and since 2020, they have won six out of nine face-offs.
Samson returns as skipper
RR came back to winning ways after two early defeats, as they beat CSK. They still have plenty of problems especially with the poor form of opener Jaiswal. Meanwhile, Samson will return to wicketkeeping duties and will also take over captaincy from Parag. The top order will need to deliver tonight!
Iyer, Ponting look to change PBKS home record
Last year PBKS were dealing with plenty of all-time lows, which saw Shikhar Dhawan perform miserably, as the team came ninth with only five wins, and missed out on the playoffs for the tenth year in a row. But since the arrival of Iyer and Ponting, the tide has changed and they are unbeaten this season with two away wins. Now they turn their attention to home, where PBKS won only one out of their five fixtures last year.
RR Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal
PBKS Squad
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. PBKS are unbeaten under their new skipper Iyer and RR will see Samson return as captain, and he will take over from Parag. Stay tuned folks! It is going to be a thriller!