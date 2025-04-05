PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Score: The high-flying Punjab Kings will want to continue their strong start to the season, as they host their first home game of the year at the Mullanpur stadium. They will host a Rajasthan Royals team that reversed their own poor start with an impressive win over the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, with ambitions of clawing back some ground on the teams that have sprinted ahead in this fresh portion of the IPL 2025 season....Read More

The Royals were able to stitch together a strong all-round performance to pull off a tight win against CSK, but there remains room for improvement in their approach and performances even still. They are very dependent on the Indian core in their top five, out of whom their established Indian internationals — Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson — haven’t quite joined the party. Samson will be making a return to the field and to captaincy, after Riyan Parag filled his shoes in the first few games. There will be more expected to come from his bat, and equally so for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has ambitions of using this tournament to crack the scheme of things in India’s white ball squads. RR’s hopes of reigniting their tournament early will likely coincide with whether one or both of these stylish players can click into gear.

It’s a different story for this exciting young Punjab Kings team, who have had their top order in particular hit the ground running. Prabhsimran Singh has been showing why he was one of the two players the franchise chose to persist with, while Priyansh Arya has lived up to the expectations that came with the bidding war over him in the auction. Add to this the sterling vein of form captain Shreyas Iyer is in, looking like one of the strongest batters in this year’s tournament, and the depth in a batting order that can swing it until number nine, and there is plenty to like and look out for with PBKS.

RR’s key gameplan against this stacked batting order will be to get the best out of Jofra Archer. He was much-improved in their win after a very rough start to this tournament, and it is his brand of searing pace and bounce that is likeliest to trouble PBKS’ top three. If he can rush Prabhsimran or Priyansh for pace, he can test out Shreyas Iyer. While the PBKS captain handled him superbly in the recent India vs England ODI series, Jofra Archer at the peak of his powers can be nearly unplayable.

Punjab, meanwhile, will want to ensure they can pile the pressure back onto RR through the middle overs, in particular their spinners. While Theekshana and Hasaranga had joy against CSK, there is the challenge of bowling to Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell, two of the best and most aggressive players against spin in the world.

On the flip side, Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh will try to keep giving them starts as they have been. If this left-armed pair can dislodge Samson, Jaiswal etc early, the pressure falls onto Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer. With not a lot of depth in their batting order, RR will be a team PBKS will fancy their chances of applying and sustaining pressure through their bowling innings.