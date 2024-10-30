IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Doubts over KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer future
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: As the IPL 2025 mega auction nears, the ten franchises are entering the final phase of their preparations, with October 31, 5 pm IST, marking the deadline for player retentions. This deadline will see each team submit its list of retained players, a move that sets the tone for the auction dynamics ahead. With the limit set to a maximum of six players, franchises face tough choices in balancing core team strength with budget constraints....Read More
Each franchise has a cap of six retentions; out of these six, up to five players can be capped internationals, either Indian or overseas, while two can be uncapped Indian players. Teams this season are working within a significantly boosted purse of INR 120 crore, a 20% increase from last year. With such a large budget at stake, the cost of retaining each player is more consequential than ever. Retaining a first player costs INR 18 crore, while subsequent retentions cost INR 14 crore, INR 11 crore, INR 18 crore, and INR 14 crore for each successive capped player. Uncapped players, meanwhile, carry a price tag of INR 4 crore each, meaning retaining a combination of top players can quickly eat up a large portion of the budget.
In an interesting development, the Right-to-Match (RTM) option has returned to the auction structure, providing franchises with an alternative route to retain familiar players. If a team opts to retain fewer than six players, they gain RTM slots for the auction. These RTM options grant franchises a second chance to reacquire a player once they’re bid on by another team, simply by matching the highest bid. However, after a franchise uses an RTM, the team that placed the highest bid can raise its bid, forcing the original team to match again to retain their player.
Another intriguing aspect of the 2025 retention window is the inclusion of "uncapped" players who have not played international cricket in five years. This rule, reintroduced after a three-year hiatus, allows capped Indian players in this category to be retained as uncapped players. This year, it applies to the legendary MS Dhoni, potentially allowing Chennai Super Kings to retain him at INR 4 crore. This ruling also impacts several other IPL veterans like Mohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla, and Sandeep Sharma, who could now be retained at lower costs under this uncapped player category.
Retaining players isn’t solely about finances; some players may opt out of retentions altogether. With no trades allowed between the October 31 deadline and the start of IPL 2025, a player’s decision to skip retention and enter the mega auction could reshape the auction dynamics. Speculations are rife, with names like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, and even Rishabh Pant, rumoured to consider testing the waters of the auction.
Speculation is also growing around Sunrisers Hyderabad, who can reportedly set a record by retaining Heinrich Klaasen at a staggering INR 23 crore. With this surprising move, SRH has set the stage for rival franchises to adjust their own high-stakes retention strategies. For other franchises like Mumbai Indians, balancing the INR 75-crore budget for stars such as Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav could require careful financial juggling.
There are expected to be major changes in captaincy too, with some of the recent reports indicating that Virat Kohli might also make a blockbuster return as the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. South Africa's Faf du Plessis currently leads the RCB, but it remains to be seen whether the RCB would retain du Plessis, who is 40.
Adding to the anticipation, the mega auction -- likely set for the end of November -- promises to be a highly strategic event. The retentions announced on October 31 will be the first signal of team intentions, but the auction itself will bring twists as franchises bid with new regulations in place.
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: LSG to make bold move for Mayank
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: LSG are apparently desperate to sign Mayank Yadav as he is tipped as the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, Mayank Yadav is set to walk into the IPL 'Million Dollar Club' after making his T20I debut against Bangladesh, with Lucknow Super Giants needing a minimum of ₹11 crore (USD 1.31 million) to retain his services for the next season.
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Heinrich Klaasen to hit pay dirt in retention process
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have identified Heinrich Klaasen as their primary retention ahead of the IPL 2025 season.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen will receive INR 23 crore (approximately US$2.74 million) as the first retained player. The franchise has also confirmed retention deals for Australian allrounder Pat Cummins, who captained SRH in 2024, at INR 18 crore (approximately US$2.14 million), and Indian allrounder Abhishek Sharma at INR 14 crore (approximately US$1.67 million).
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Dhoni all but confirmed for play in IPL 2025
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Former CSK captain MS Dhoni has nearly confirmed his participation in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that he simply wants to enjoy whatever cricket he can play in his remaining years.
"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play, like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4 pm, just enjoying the game. But with professional sport, it becomes challenging to enjoy the game as just a game. There are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy it for the next few years," Dhoni said at a promotional event.
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Iyer unlikely to stay at KKR
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer is another star Indian player who is looking to enter auction. The negotiation between defending champions KKR and their title-winning captain didn't go as planned as several report suggest that Iyer will enter the IPL auction for next season and might lead other team.
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Rishabh Pant expected to leave DC
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: The speculations are rife that Rishabh Pant might part ways with Delhi Capitals as he will look to enter the auction to find a new franchise. Meanwhile there is no official update on the matter by the franchise or player. Several reports suggested that DC is still negotiating the deal with Pant.
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: KL Rahul to leave LSG as Pooran first-choice retention
IPL Player Retention Live Updates: KL Rahul is expected to part ways with Lucknow Super Giants as several reports suggested that the franchise has different plans for the next season. Nicholas Pooran has met with the team owner and it's all but official that he is going to be the top retention of LSG followed by Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. They will also look to seal the services of uncapped Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni.
