IPL Player Retention Live Updates: Doubts over KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer future

IPL Player Retention Live Updates: As the IPL 2025 mega auction nears, the ten franchises are entering the final phase of their preparations, with October 31, 5 pm IST, marking the deadline for player retentions. This deadline will see each team submit its list of retained players, a move that sets the tone for the auction dynamics ahead. With the limit set to a maximum of six players, franchises face tough choices in balancing core team strength with budget constraints....Read More

Each franchise has a cap of six retentions; out of these six, up to five players can be capped internationals, either Indian or overseas, while two can be uncapped Indian players. Teams this season are working within a significantly boosted purse of INR 120 crore, a 20% increase from last year. With such a large budget at stake, the cost of retaining each player is more consequential than ever. Retaining a first player costs INR 18 crore, while subsequent retentions cost INR 14 crore, INR 11 crore, INR 18 crore, and INR 14 crore for each successive capped player. Uncapped players, meanwhile, carry a price tag of INR 4 crore each, meaning retaining a combination of top players can quickly eat up a large portion of the budget.

In an interesting development, the Right-to-Match (RTM) option has returned to the auction structure, providing franchises with an alternative route to retain familiar players. If a team opts to retain fewer than six players, they gain RTM slots for the auction. These RTM options grant franchises a second chance to reacquire a player once they’re bid on by another team, simply by matching the highest bid. However, after a franchise uses an RTM, the team that placed the highest bid can raise its bid, forcing the original team to match again to retain their player.

Another intriguing aspect of the 2025 retention window is the inclusion of "uncapped" players who have not played international cricket in five years. This rule, reintroduced after a three-year hiatus, allows capped Indian players in this category to be retained as uncapped players. This year, it applies to the legendary MS Dhoni, potentially allowing Chennai Super Kings to retain him at INR 4 crore. This ruling also impacts several other IPL veterans like Mohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla, and Sandeep Sharma, who could now be retained at lower costs under this uncapped player category.

Retaining players isn’t solely about finances; some players may opt out of retentions altogether. With no trades allowed between the October 31 deadline and the start of IPL 2025, a player’s decision to skip retention and enter the mega auction could reshape the auction dynamics. Speculations are rife, with names like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, and even Rishabh Pant, rumoured to consider testing the waters of the auction.

Speculation is also growing around Sunrisers Hyderabad, who can reportedly set a record by retaining Heinrich Klaasen at a staggering INR 23 crore. With this surprising move, SRH has set the stage for rival franchises to adjust their own high-stakes retention strategies. For other franchises like Mumbai Indians, balancing the INR 75-crore budget for stars such as Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav could require careful financial juggling.

There are expected to be major changes in captaincy too, with some of the recent reports indicating that Virat Kohli might also make a blockbuster return as the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. South Africa's Faf du Plessis currently leads the RCB, but it remains to be seen whether the RCB would retain du Plessis, who is 40.

Adding to the anticipation, the mega auction -- likely set for the end of November -- promises to be a highly strategic event. The retentions announced on October 31 will be the first signal of team intentions, but the auction itself will bring twists as franchises bid with new regulations in place.