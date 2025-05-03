IPL 2025: Shepherd’s blazing fifty helps RCB steal 2-run win

Mumbai: After 18 overs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s innings hadn’t picked up the momentum as they had hoped, having reached 159/5 in their IPL game against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. In the 15th over, they had scored just four, seven in the 16th and three in 17th and five in the 18th. RCB's Romario Shepherd in action against CSK on Saturday. (PTI)

After an excellent start of 97 in 9.5 overs provided by their talismanic batter Virat Kohli and the young, enterprising left-hander Jacob Bethell, RCB’s momentum had been halted. Getting to 200 looked tough. And if they had to get to it, all eyes were on the in-form Tim David to do the heavy lifting. His batting partner ahead of the 19th over, Romario Shepherd, had not faced a ball in the tournament though his team had won all three matches he played.

But to the delight of the packed Bengaluru crowd, Shepherd stole the spotlight in spectacular fashion. In the end, it was vital in RCB’s two-run win to go atop the IPL points table.

In a whirlwind knock, the 30-year-old Guyanese all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 53 off just 14 balls to lift RCB to an imposing total of 213/5.

It was a stunning finish to the RCB innings as they plundered 54 runs in the last two overs – the most by any team across overs 19 and 20 in an IPL innings. Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran had combined well to restrict RCB to just 45 runs in their previous seven overs (12-18) for four wickets. Shepherd changed the plot completely in the 19th over by smashing Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs with four sixes. He then took hold of Pathirana in the last over with two fours and two mammoth sixes to finish with four fours and four sixes. It is the joint-second fastest fifty in IPL history, after the 13-ball effort of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

It was the kind of finish that deals a psychological blow to the opposition.

With 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre opening the batting for CSK, compared to Shepherd, it looked like a David versus Goliath battle. Mhatre rose to the occasion by producing a sparkling 94 off 48 balls to underline his potential as batter for the future.

If Shepherd bludgeoned the bowlers into submission, the young CSK opener Mhatre was all timing, getting into good positions to play strokes all around the ground. He instilled self-belief in the dugout by taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, hitting him for five fours and a six in the fourth over. CSK’s fifty was up in 4.1 overs.

The Mumbai batter reached his fifty in 25 balls, at 17 years and 291 days, becoming the third youngest to score an IPL fifty. One of the talking points of his innings was his batting against Romario Shepherd, taking 18 runs off the 10th over, which included a 98-metre six over the deep midwicket fence to bring up CSK’s 100.

With a third-wicket partnership of 114 (64 balls), Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja had taken the game to the opposition. The two complemented each other well. The youngster was dominating pace (S/R 250 plus) and the veteran was taking on spin (S/R of 220-plus).

Immediately after Jadeja completed his fifty off 29 balls, Mhatre came up with a sensational hit for six to enter the 90s and help CSK get to 160/2 in 15 overs. CSK now needed 53 off 30 balls. He finally fell on the total of 172 in the 17th over with CSK needing 42 off 22 balls. It was vintage Jadeja on Saturday. A six off Lungi Ngidi, playing for the unfit Josh Hazlewood, made it 35 from 18 balls.

M S Dhoni walked into bat to a roar from the CSK fans but he couldn’t find his range. With 15 runs needed off six balls, Dhoni was leg before on the third ball. With 13 needed off three balls, Impact Player Shivam Dube dispatched Yash Dayal’s full toss for six. To make it worse, it was ruled a waist high no-ball. Defending five runs off two balls, Dayal nailed a yorker to Jadeja to leave Dube to get four off the last ball. Dayal held his nerve to come up with another yorker to restrict Dube to two runs and seal the game for RCB, their eighth win and a position at the top of the table.

Earlier, Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli provided superb entertainment, each registering sublime half-centuries. It was Bethell’s maiden half-century (55 – 33b, 4x8, 6x2) while Kohli lit up the ground with a quickfire 62 (33b, 5x4, 5x6).

RCB versus CSK is a fierce rivalry. This time though CSK were already out of race for play-offs and were playing for pride, but the game lived up to the top billing. It was as hard fought as their earlier encounters.