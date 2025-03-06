IPL 2025: Wiaan Mulder joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as Brydon Carse's replacement

In a significant development ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has roped in South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as a replacement for England pacer Brydon Carse. Carse, who was initially part of the SRH squad, has been ruled out of the IPL due to a toe injury sustained during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, where he picked up the injury in the campaign opener against Australia. South Africa's Wiaan Mulder bowls a delivery(AP)

The IPL governing body issued a media advisory confirming the change, stating, "Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) picked Wiaan Mulder as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025." Mulder, a versatile all-rounder, will join the SRH squad for INR 75 Lakh and will be expected to provide solid contributions both with the bat and the ball.

Mulder has a commendable record in international cricket, having played 11 T20Is, 18 Tests, and 25 ODIs for South Africa. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated 970 international runs and claimed 60 wickets. While his Test and ODI career has been promising, it is in the white-ball formats where Mulder has excelled.

In ODIs, he has scored 276 runs in 20 innings, averaging 18.40, with two half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken 22 wickets at an average of 35.13, with a best of 3/25. In T20Is, Mulder has made 105 runs in 11 matches, with a best score of 36, and has claimed eight wickets at an average of 24.37.

Beyond his international career, Mulder has been highly effective in domestic T20 cricket, amassing 2,172 runs in 128 matches at an average of 27.15. His strike rate of 132.92, along with 12 fifties, highlights his aggressive batting style. As a bowler, he has taken 67 wickets with an average of 28.97, with his best figures being an impressive 4/14.

SRH, last year’s runners-up in the IPL, will kick off their 2025 season against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. With the addition of Mulder, SRH hopes to strengthen their squad and maintain their competitiveness in the upcoming IPL season.