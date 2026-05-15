LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK eye first top-four entry of season despite MS Dhoni absence and Overton setback

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LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: LSG face CSK on Friday.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Sings take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 fixture on Friday. A win will send CSK to fourth position in the points table. If CSK win tonight, it will also be the first time they have entered the top four. MS Dhoni once again won't be in action, and he hasn't played a single game this season. Initially, the franchise confirmed that he will be travelling to Lucknow. But in the end, he didn't travel to Lucknow. Ahead of the match, CSK also suffered a setback, losing Jamie Overton, who had to travel back to the UK due to a thigh injury. He was Player of the Match in their previous fixture. Overton has taken 14 wickets this season and has been key for CSK in the middle overs. He also contributed with the bat down the order. On the other hand, LSG has already been eliminated and is no longer in the playoff race. For them, it's pride at stake, and they need some wins to end this campaign. Speaking ahead of the match, LSG spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe said, “Obviously, if you're out of the competition at this stage it's disappointing, but we still have lots to play for. Pride, guys looking to perform for their franchise, so we're still full steam ahead, very focused on the next three games.” Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, “We'll find a way. And that's the players' mentality now. Someone has to step up. Brevis and Dube, they're due, so that could be their time. And sometimes, when you have a situation like this, people appear and so we're hopeful that those two players will finish off the tournament with the ability that they have.” ...Read More

On the other hand, LSG has already been eliminated and is no longer in the playoff race. For them, it's pride at stake, and they need some wins to end this campaign. Speaking ahead of the match, LSG spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe said, “Obviously, if you're out of the competition at this stage it's disappointing, but we still have lots to play for. Pride, guys looking to perform for their franchise, so we're still full steam ahead, very focused on the next three games.” Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, “We'll find a way. And that's the players' mentality now. Someone has to step up. Brevis and Dube, they're due, so that could be their time. And sometimes, when you have a situation like this, people appear and so we're hopeful that those two players will finish off the tournament with the ability that they have.”