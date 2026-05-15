LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK eye first top-four entry of season despite MS Dhoni absence and Overton setback
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants host Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. LSG are already elimination from playoff contention and CSK have a chance to enter the top four.
- 29 Sec agoNoor vs Pooran
- 9 Mins agoFocus on Sanju Samson
- 21 Mins agoLSG squad
- 25 Mins agoCSK squad
- 36 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Sings take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 fixture on Friday. A win will send CSK to fourth position in the points table. If CSK win tonight, it will also be the first time they have entered the top four. MS Dhoni once again won't be in action, and he hasn't played a single game this season. Initially, the franchise confirmed that he will be travelling to Lucknow. But in the end, he didn't travel to Lucknow. Ahead of the match, CSK also suffered a setback, losing Jamie Overton, who had to travel back to the UK due to a thigh injury. He was Player of the Match in their previous fixture. Overton has taken 14 wickets this season and has been key for CSK in the middle overs. He also contributed with the bat down the order....Read More
On the other hand, LSG has already been eliminated and is no longer in the playoff race. For them, it's pride at stake, and they need some wins to end this campaign. Speaking ahead of the match, LSG spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe said, “Obviously, if you're out of the competition at this stage it's disappointing, but we still have lots to play for. Pride, guys looking to perform for their franchise, so we're still full steam ahead, very focused on the next three games.”
Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, “We'll find a way. And that's the players' mentality now. Someone has to step up. Brevis and Dube, they're due, so that could be their time. And sometimes, when you have a situation like this, people appear and so we're hopeful that those two players will finish off the tournament with the ability that they have.”
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Noor vs Pooran
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Noor Ahmad has removed Nicholas Pooran thrice in four matches, including in their previous fixture on Sunday. He was dismissed for only two runs. Noor also has a good show vs Markram and Pant to get at less than run-a-ball against him.
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Focus on Sanju Samson
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Sanju Samson is close to matching his highest returns in an IPL season. He is only 101 runs away. He got 531 runs in 16 games in IPL 2024 and 430 in 11 matches this year. He is currently going through his best season in regards to strike rate (169.29). His next best was in 2020, 158.89.
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: LSG squad
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK squad
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Macneil Noronha
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 match as Lucknow host Chennai. For CSK, its about entering the top four and keeping their playoff chances intact. For LSG, who are already eliminated, its all about pride at stake.