‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’: Former Rajasthan Royals coach

cricket

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 08:38 IST

Former Rajasthan Royals coach Paddy Upton believes that fringe players and players who were just starting in their careers would feel the pinch of this forced break, not only in their careers, but also in their mental and physical health. He believes that a sense of insecurity is bound to creep in as IPL was such a big-ticket event and it gave the players the financial stability.



“For athletes, there would be a range of experiences, from welcome relief for the established to anxiety and insecurity, both professionally and financially, for possibly a greater number,” Upton told Times of India.

“Fringe players and those at the early stages of their career, especially those who have very recently broken through to the next level, would naturally be feeling this break very disruptive,” he further added.

ALSO READ: ‘Go to balcony and say this to MS’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals how he and Virender Sehwag changed strategy in 2011 World Cup final

“Naturally IPL is a huge highlight on the calendar for many cricketers, and a cash cow. Anxiety and depression arise within healthy and normal people, when they spend too much time focusing firstly on themselves, and secondly on the problems that they are having. I would really caution not only athletes, but everyone, to use their awareness to guard against this very normal threat. The way to overcome it is to focus on other people, caring for them, and at the same time to look for opportunities that are available due to this additional time,” he further added.

Upton, who has also worked as a mental-conditioning coach, believes people should look at the bigger perspectives when their lives have come to a screeching hault.

“What’s important is to ensure we maintain a bigger perspective of our lives, specifically taking care of all the facets that make up who we are as humans, which include looking after the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspect of our lives,” he says.

“Being proactive in each of the areas I mentioned, ensuring that we are productively building each facet of our life, moving towards solutions, rather than sitting and doing nothing and overworrying about current or future problems,” Upton added.