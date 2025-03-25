IPL: Ashutosh Sharma brings a vision to life

NewDelhi: In just his second IPL season, Ashutosh Sharma delivered yet another reminder of the league’s ability to raise the status of unheralded domestic talent. Delhi Capitals’ batter Ashutosh Sharma celebrates after scoring an unbeaten 66 off 31 against Lucknow Super Giants. (PTI)

Having fallen short in similar situations last season -- against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, where he scored 33 off 15 and 61 off 28 respectively -- Ashutosh went one step further this time, smashing a heroic 66* off 31 balls to help his side pull off a thrilling one-wicket heist for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag last night.

The 26-year-old batter was first noticed last year, courtesy of an IPL innovation -- the Impact Player rule. Punjab Kings used him three times in that role, and he quickly proved why he deserved his reputation as an explosive middle-order batter.

On Monday, he was once again subbed in as an impact player, replacing bowler Mukesh Sharma, with DC struggling at 65/5. Half their top order was already back in the dugout and it seemed like the result was inevitable.

As team mentor Kevin Pietersen spoke to the broadcasters mid-innings, DC lost captain Axar Patel just as he was beginning to build a partnership with Faf du Plessis. While a tense dugout watched on with the team reeling at 59/4, Pietersen appeared unfazed.

“We need a partnership, but we still have batting depth. Watch out for the next two batters -- Ashutosh, we saw glimpses of him last year, and he’s a fantastic striker of the ball. And then there’s Vipraj (Nigam). These guys are incredible hitters.”

Pietersen’s confidence was justified as Ashutosh and Vipraj stitched together a crucial 55-run partnership, dragging DC out of trouble. At one stage, Ashutosh seemed to be struggling at 20 off 20 balls, with the required run rate soaring above 12. However, unlike last season, he was determined to do the job, even if he was the last man standing.

“Last year was good, but it’s history for me now. I took the positives, and this time, I’ve applied myself. Whatever mistakes I made last year, I’m trying not to repeat them,” Ashutosh said in the post-match press conference.

His explosive batting had already made waves last year, as he smashed 189 runs at a strike rate of 167.25. He first caught the attention of Indian scouts during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he hit an 11-ball 50 -- the fastest by an Indian in T20 cricket.

Ashutosh credits his progress to the work he put in while representing Railways during the domestic season. In this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 241 runs in seven matches at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 145.18. In the SMAT, he amassed 164 runs at an average of 82, striking at 167.34.

“I knew that if I stayed till the end, I could get us over the line. I was calm because I’ve seen these situations before, and I bat in the same position,” he said.

Conversations with Ashutosh are often punctuated with one word – ability. He repeats it frequently, and with performances like this, it’s clear why. He said that at no point did he believe the game was slipping away -- his faith in his own ability was simply too strong.

“I stay in the present and trust my ability. That’s where my confidence comes from, and that’s why it’s easier to finish games.”

“I was just following the process -- taking the game deep so I could hit in the slog overs and bat till the 20th.”

Having spent the entire year visualising match-winning finishes, Ashutosh brought that vision to life, launching a six off Shahbaz Ahmed to seal what seemed like an improbable win for DC.