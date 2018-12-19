IPL Auction 2019: Players bought by the Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings, who had a settled side before the auction, were happy with just two players at the auction. They had let go of England’s fast bowler Mark Wood and now they have replaced him with India’s Mohit Sharma. The Super Kings have acquired the services of uncapped player Ruturaj Gaikwad from Pune.

Here’s a look at the two players CSK bought at the auction.

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma, who played for the Kings XI Punjab in the last IPL, has returned to the Chennai Super Kings for a price of Rs 5 crore. The fast bowler has the ability to pick up wickets during the powerplay overs and can bowl at a decent economy rate. The 30- year-old has picked up 109 wickets in 110 T20 matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikward has shown good form in his recent matches. The opening batsman scored 67 against Sri Lanka in the Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup earlier this month and notched a century against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy in November.

Gaikwad has played 5 T20s in his career so far, scoring 131 runs at an average of 26.20. He bats at a decent strike-rate of 137.89.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 08:36 IST