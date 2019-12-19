IPL auction 2020: Franchises ready for the big catch

cricket

With one edition to go before the next three-year cycle, Thursday’s IPL auction here could see six of the eight franchises looking at the short-term. Gaps that need to be filled immediately, said Venky Mysore, managing director of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

That could mean a power hitter at the top of the order for KKR after they released Chris Lynn, followed by top-order stability that Robin Uthappa provided before his form slipped south. Stating that KKR will continue having a “compact” squad because managing a large roster is difficult, Mysore also said they would look to fill their four foreigners’ slots.

For Delhi Capitals, who put up Trent Boult for sale, a fast bowler would be priority followed by an all-rounder power-hitter. “We have had an issue of getting power at No 5 or No 6. Things look pretty much settled otherwise,” said Delhi Capitals’ assistant-coach Mohammad Kaif.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too could look at all-rounders having three up for sale—one of whom Shakib Al Hasan is serving an international ban.

With a budget of 13.05 crore— the lowest going into the ‘mini’ auction—defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) aren’t expected to go on a bidding spree. Neither are Chennai Super Kings (CSK) whose staff, including coach Stephen Fleming, wore yellow T-shirts and carried yellow suitcases. CSK have the second-lowest spending power but possibly the most settled roster. Needing way more reinforcements will be Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) —three of the five franchises who have new coaches this term along with KKR and SRH.

“We have a new coach, a new set-up…change is always good and there could potentially be some new direction that we might be thinking of,” said Mysore, in his 10th season at KKR who overhauled the coaching staff getting Brendon McCullum (head coach), David Hussey (mentor) and Kyle Mills (bowling coach).

McCullum is also coach of Trinbago Knight Riders who play in the Caribbean Premier League and have the same owners as KKR. “He (McCullum) had a big impact on where IPL is today,” said Mysore referring to the unbeaten 158 the New Zealander scored for KKR in the first match of the IPL in 2008. Hussey too played for KKR and Mysore said Mills was appointed on McCullum’s recommendation.

Anil Kumble is KXIP’s coach; RCB have appointed Simon Katich, assistant to Jacques Kallis at KKR till last season; RR will be helmed by Andrew McDonald and SRH have put Trevor Bayliss in charge.

Windies brigade

Players from the West Indies will command attention from the franchises. “They have a lot of experience because they play all over the world. They are built for this kind of format. Someone like Shai Hope is not in the limelight because of his strike rate but he has almost as many runs as Virat Kohli this year,” said Kaif.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades’ gavel is likely to fetch a good price for Australians too. Batsmen Glenn Maxwell, like his compatriot Lynn, has a base price of ~2 crore, and Aaron Finch could generate interest from most franchises. Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood too could be in demand. “Cummins will go for a big amount. (Mitchell) Starc will not be there and being a bowler of similar calibre, he will benefit,” said Kaif.

The teams’ performance though will hinge on how their Indians fare. “The foreigners can supplement the Indians,” said Mysore pointing out that every team that has won the IPL has done it on the strength of the Indians on its roster.

Indians in focus

So there could attention on Indians such as young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, who has oscillated between being successful and hitting a bump. Last term, Delhi Capitals picked Ishant Sharma for ~1 crore. “He bowled with the new ball, the old ball and developed lots of variations. He wasn’t a Test bowler then,” said Kaif.

Franchises have used two months or more to get ready for this but by Wednesday evening, lower level lounges at ITC Royal Bengal had transformed into meeting rooms. Finishing touches were also being put to the auction hall where the walls and furniture were blue. Team flags on standees fluttered in the evening breeze at the main entrance. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik was in the hotel—on personal work, said Mysore—and there was a buzz that owner Shah Rukh Khan could be in the building on Thursday. Mysore said Khan won’t be at the auction table.