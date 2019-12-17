e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL auction 2020: ‘Will require some luck’ - KKR head coach Brendon McCullum

IPL auction 2020: ‘Will require some luck’ - KKR head coach Brendon McCullum

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Brendon McCullum
File image of Brendon McCullum(Getty Images)
         

Ahead of the IPL auction, newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum expressed hope that the side manages to have the luck on their side and acquire the services of players which make their side complete. Taking to Twitter, McCullum said: “On the way to Kolkata for the @IPL Player Auction. Our @KKRiders squad will be completed in just a couple of days’ time. All the planning & preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here’s hoping the cards fall our way.”

ALSO READ: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders could target at IPL auction

 

The list of released and retained players is as follows:

Released: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Anrich Nortje, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe and Carlos Brathwaite.

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad.

Hindustantimes

KKR could target regular openers at the auction to partner Shubman Gill. Chris Lynn could see himself back in the mix after he was released.

