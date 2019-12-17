IPL auction 2020: ‘Will require some luck’ - KKR head coach Brendon McCullum

cricket

Ahead of the IPL auction, newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum expressed hope that the side manages to have the luck on their side and acquire the services of players which make their side complete. Taking to Twitter, McCullum said: “On the way to Kolkata for the @IPL Player Auction. Our @KKRiders squad will be completed in just a couple of days’ time. All the planning & preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here’s hoping the cards fall our way.”

The list of released and retained players is as follows:

Released: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Anrich Nortje, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe and Carlos Brathwaite.

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad.

KKR could target regular openers at the auction to partner Shubman Gill. Chris Lynn could see himself back in the mix after he was released. Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.