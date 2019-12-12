IPL 2020: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders could target at IPL auction

cricket

The IPL auction is just about a week away and teams would approach the big day with tactics and strategies firmly in place. Ahead of the auctions, Kolkata Knight Riders released a number of players and this has given them a fat purse to work with. Their overseas slot looks fairly settled and they now need a number of good Indian acquisitions.

Here in this article, we take a look at three players who could be hot picks at the auctions.

Chris Lynn

It was rather surprising when Kolkata Knight Riders decided to release Chris Lynn ahead of the auctions. The Australian showed his form and impact in the Abu Dhabi T20 League and this could prompt KKR to get back his services for the upcoming series. Lynn and Shubman Gill formed an impressive opening combination and an extended rope to both these players could do the trick for KKR.

Jaydev Unadkat

Right through the last season, KKR struggled with their bowling stocks and hence, Jaydev Unadkat could see himself back in the KKR camp. He has experience and has been in good form in the recent past. Although, his returns in the IPL has not been very inspiring, KKR might want to acquire his services owing to the fact that he is now an experienced customer and can come in handy when the pressure is amped.

Rahul Tripathi

KKR have released Robin Uthappa and hence, they now need a solid option in the middle order and this is where the flamboyance of Rahul Tripathi might come in handy. The right-hander was in great form when he played for the Rising Pune Supergiant and was not utilised enough by the Rajasthan Royals, but could be a good pick for Kolkata Knight Riders.