Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title.
Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Mumbai Indians might want to bid for

  • IPL Auction 2021: Mumbai Indians need to strengthen their spin cupboard and an Indian veteran could be a good addition.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:48 PM IST

How to improve perfection? This is the difficult question that Mumbai Indians will have to address at the auction table on Thursday. The two-time defending champions have a well rounded squad and have had the core of the team intact for a very long time now.

But they will still have some players to pick and it will be interesting to see how they approach IPL auction 2021.

IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18

Let's take a look at the available purse and team strength of Mumbai Indians

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 69.65 cr

Salary cap available: 15.35 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

Here are three players we feel Mumbai Indians can add to their already outstanding set of players.

1) Harbhajan Singh

Might sound like an odd suggestion but Mumbai Indians doesn't have depth in spin bowling and that can be a cause for trouble. Harbhajan Singh can still be a handful on Indians pitches and return to his original team isn't too far fetched. Bhajji can be used sparingly by MI, especially on pitches like Chepauk where he has a great record.

2) Jhye Richardson

MI let go of several overseas pacemen and would need to have a substitute ready for Trent Boult in case of an injury. The Australian Jhye Richardson has been in great form and is a quality bowler whom Mumbai Indians can add to list of illustrious talents.

3) Marnus Labuschagne

A certified talent who is looking to make his presence felt in the T20 format. In a team full of power hitters, Labuschagne can provide a sense of calm if things go pear shaped. Another quality player who could add gloss to the Mumbai Indians jersey.

