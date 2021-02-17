IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Mumbai Indians might want to bid for
- IPL Auction 2021: Mumbai Indians need to strengthen their spin cupboard and an Indian veteran could be a good addition.
How to improve perfection? This is the difficult question that Mumbai Indians will have to address at the auction table on Thursday. The two-time defending champions have a well rounded squad and have had the core of the team intact for a very long time now.
But they will still have some players to pick and it will be interesting to see how they approach IPL auction 2021.
Let's take a look at the available purse and team strength of Mumbai Indians
Number of players: 18
Number of Overseas players: 4
Total money spent: ₹69.65 cr
Salary cap available: ₹15.35 cr
Available slot: 8
Overseas slot: 2
Here are three players we feel Mumbai Indians can add to their already outstanding set of players.
1) Harbhajan Singh
Might sound like an odd suggestion but Mumbai Indians doesn't have depth in spin bowling and that can be a cause for trouble. Harbhajan Singh can still be a handful on Indians pitches and return to his original team isn't too far fetched. Bhajji can be used sparingly by MI, especially on pitches like Chepauk where he has a great record.
2) Jhye Richardson
MI let go of several overseas pacemen and would need to have a substitute ready for Trent Boult in case of an injury. The Australian Jhye Richardson has been in great form and is a quality bowler whom Mumbai Indians can add to list of illustrious talents.
3) Marnus Labuschagne
A certified talent who is looking to make his presence felt in the T20 format. In a team full of power hitters, Labuschagne can provide a sense of calm if things go pear shaped. Another quality player who could add gloss to the Mumbai Indians jersey.
India vs England: Ashwin's second-innings century at his home ground in Chennai has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the list of batsmen, and while he remains seventh among bowlers after grabbing eight wickets in the match
IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
