IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
- IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
The IPL auction for the 2021 season is almost upon us and Thursday, the 18th of February, might turn out to be a huge pay day for some of the players while some might have to bear the disappointment of not getting picked.
More than a thousand players had enlisted for the mini auction but only 292 names will go under the hammer on Thursday after BCCI pruned the list. Several top international stars like Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell will await their fortune after being released by their previous franchisees.
Several Indian stars like Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav and Umesh Yadav will be looking for a new beginning in the cash rich league too.
Also there are the likes of Avi Barot and Chetan Sakariya, players who performed well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, who will hope to get some love from the teams.
An action packed auction is awaited. Here is the full list of all the players who undergo the hammer:
Aaron Finch
Alex Hales
Evin Lewis
Karun Nair
Jason Roy
Steve Smith
Hanuma Vihari
Shakib Al Hasan
Moeen Ali
Shivam Dube
Kedar Jadhav
Dawid Malan
Glenn Maxwell
Chris Morris
Sam Billings
Alex Carey
Kusal Perera
Glenn Phillips
Sheldon Cottrell
Nathan Coulter‐Nile
Adam Milne
Mustafizur Rahman
Jhye Richardson
Mark Wood
Umesh Yadav
Qais Ahmad
Piyush Chawla
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Adil Rashid
Rahul Sharma
Harbhajan Singh
Ish Sodhi
Sachin Baby
Rahul Gahlaut
C.Hari Nishaanth
Rajat Patidar
Himanshu Rana
Himmat Singh
Vishnu Solanki
Ayush Badoni
K Gowtham
Venkatesh Iyer
Shahrukh Khan
Ripal Patel
Atit Sheth
Vivek Singh
Mohammed Azharuddeen
Avi Barot
Kedar Devdhar
Sheldon Jackson
Vishnu Vinod
Tushar Deshpande
Riley Meredith
Lukman Hussain Meriwala
Ankit Singh Rajpoot
Chetan Sakariya
KuldeepSen
Mujtaba Yousuf
Tejas Baroka
K.C Cariappa
Sandeep Lamichhane
M Siddharth
Karanveer Singh
Jagadeesha Suchith
Midhun Sudhesan
Corey Anderson
Darren Bravo
Devon Conway
Martin Guptill
Shaun Marsh
Rovman Powell
Cheteshwar Pujara
Rassie Van Der Dussen
Tom Curran
Ben Cutting
Moises Henriques
Kyle Jamieson
Marnus Labuschagne
Pawan Negi
Gurkeerat Singh
Mitchell McClenaghan
Varun Aaron
Jason Behrendorff
Mohit Sharma
Billy Stanlake
Oshane Thomas
Finn Allen
Harpreet Bhatia
Shivam Chauhan
Naushad Shaikh
Pratham Singh
Apoorv Wankhade
Atharva Ankolekar
Prayas Barman
Jalaj Saxena
Karan Sharma
Utkarsh Singh
R Sonu Yadav
Dhruv Jurel
Arun Karthick
Nikhil Naik
Smit Patel
K.L Shrijith
Wesley Agar
Vaibhav Arora
Akash Deep
Ben Dwarshuis
Ali Khan
Kulwant Khejroliya
Arzan Nagwaswalla
G Periyasamy
Akash Singh
Prithviraj Yarra
Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
Karthik Meiyappan
Prince Balwant Rai
Pardeep Sahu
Sagar Udeshi
Kushaal Wadhwani
Akshay Wakhare
Fabian Allen
Daniel Christian
Colin De Grandhomme
Liam Livingstone
Thisara Perera
Mohammad Shaifuddin
David Willey
Matthew Wade
Ben Duckett
Sean Abbott
Matt Henry
Chemar Holder
Alzarri Joseph
Obed Mccoy
Liam Plunkett
Tim Southee
Rajesh Bishnoi
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Rohan Kadam
Amandeep Khare
Siddhesh Lad
Mohammed Taha
Khrievitso Kense
Prerak Mankad
Shams Mulani
Ansh Patel
Suyash Prabhudessai
Parth Sahani
Ankit Sharma
Dhruv Shorey
K.S Bharat
Josh Inglis
Aryan Juyal
Sadiq Kirmani
Rohit Sharma
Sandeep Kumar Tomar
Stephen Cheepurupalli
Aniket Choudhary
Mukesh Choudhary
Nathan Ellis
Sayan Ghosh
Ronit More
M Nidheesh
M Harisankar Reddy
Simarjeet Singh
Kuldip Yadav
Zeeshan Ansari
Jon Russ Jaggesar
Kevin Koththigoda
Tanveer Sangha
Maheesh Theekshan
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Lewis Gregory
Wanindu Hasaranga
Karim Janat
Scott Kuggeleijn
James Neesham
Wayne Parnell
Keemo Paul
Dushmanta Chameera
Fidel Edwards
Beuran Hendricks
Abhimanyu Mithun
Reece Topley
Saahil Jain
Subhranshu Senapati
Ravi Thakur
Jake Weatherald
Shubham Agrawal
Rajjakuddin Ahmed
Baba Aparajith
George Garton
Chris Green
Kartik Kakade
Shoaib Khan
Dhruv Patel
Latest Kumar Patel
Arjun Tendulkar
Varun Choudhary
Prathamesh Dake
Baltej Dhanda
Brendan Doggett
Saurabh Dubey
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Matt Kelly
Chama Milind
Jayden Seales
Mark Steketee
Tanveer Ul Haq
Carlos Brathwaite
Rishi Dhawan
Mohammad Mahmud Ullah
Andile Phehlukwayo
Sherfane Rutherford
Dasun Shanaka
Isuru Udana
Jacob Duffy
Daryn Dupavillon
Shannon Gabriel
Morne Morkel
Joel Paris
Blair Tickner
Subodh Bhati
Jay Bista
Aamir Gani
Karanveer Kaushal
Anustup Majumdar
Dikshanshu Negi
Kshitiz Sharma
Shubham Singh
Shashank Singh
Milind Tandon
Ravi Bopara
George Linde
Kyle Mayers
Daryl Mitchell
Colin Munro
Dwaine Pretorius
Romario Shepherd
Sandeep Bavanaka
Chaitanya Bishnoi
Arun Chaprana
Yudhvir Charak
Ajay Dev Goud
Umran Malik
Ravi Teja Telukupalli
Tanay Thyagarajan
N.Tilak Varma
K.Bhagath Varma
Stuart Binny
Hilton Cartwright
James Faulkner
Akeal Hosein
Parvez Rasool
David Wiese
Jack Wildermuth
Arshdeep Brar
Digvijay Deshmukh
Aakarshit Gomel
Anirudha Joshi
Azim Kazi
Rahul Singh
Ajay T
Harsh Tyagi
Nachiket Bhute
Josh Clarkson
Gerald Coetzee
Tim David
Deeparaj Gaonkar
Aaron Hardie
Marco Jansen
Nathan McAndrew
M Mohammed
Govinda Poddar
Pratyush Singh
Jacques Snyman
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
'Followed Warne on TV & phone': Nagaland teenager eyes IPL riches
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war
- Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors
- Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?
- Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of ₹1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in ₹2 crore base price, KXIP with most money
IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant
- IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction
Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day
- The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction
- Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis
IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer
- IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
