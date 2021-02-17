IND USA
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18

  • IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:09 PM IST

The IPL auction for the 2021 season is almost upon us and Thursday, the 18th of February, might turn out to be a huge pay day for some of the players while some might have to bear the disappointment of not getting picked.

More than a thousand players had enlisted for the mini auction but only 292 names will go under the hammer on Thursday after BCCI pruned the list. Several top international stars like Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell will await their fortune after being released by their previous franchisees.

ALSO READ - 'He could be the next Andre Russell in the making': Gambhir names player who 'will turn out to be a superstar'

Several Indian stars like Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav and Umesh Yadav will be looking for a new beginning in the cash rich league too.

Also there are the likes of Avi Barot and Chetan Sakariya, players who performed well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, who will hope to get some love from the teams.

An action packed auction is awaited. Here is the full list of all the players who undergo the hammer:

Aaron Finch

Alex Hales

Evin Lewis

Karun Nair

Jason Roy

Steve Smith

Hanuma Vihari

Shakib Al Hasan

Moeen Ali

Shivam Dube

Kedar Jadhav

Dawid Malan

Glenn Maxwell

Chris Morris

Sam Billings

Alex Carey

Kusal Perera

Glenn Phillips

Sheldon Cottrell

Nathan Coulter‐Nile

Adam Milne

Mustafizur Rahman

Jhye Richardson

Mark Wood

Umesh Yadav

Qais Ahmad

Piyush Chawla

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Adil Rashid

Rahul Sharma

Harbhajan Singh

Ish Sodhi

Sachin Baby

Rahul Gahlaut

C.Hari Nishaanth

Rajat Patidar

Himanshu Rana

Himmat Singh

Vishnu Solanki

Ayush Badoni

K Gowtham

Venkatesh Iyer

Shahrukh Khan

Ripal Patel

Atit Sheth

Vivek Singh

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Avi Barot

Kedar Devdhar

Sheldon Jackson

Vishnu Vinod

Tushar Deshpande

Riley Meredith

Lukman Hussain Meriwala

Ankit Singh Rajpoot

Chetan Sakariya

KuldeepSen

Mujtaba Yousuf

Tejas Baroka

K.C Cariappa

Sandeep Lamichhane

M Siddharth

Karanveer Singh

Jagadeesha Suchith

Midhun Sudhesan

Corey Anderson

Darren Bravo

Devon Conway

Martin Guptill

Shaun Marsh

Rovman Powell

Cheteshwar Pujara

Rassie Van Der Dussen

Tom Curran

Ben Cutting

Moises Henriques

Kyle Jamieson

Marnus Labuschagne

Pawan Negi

Gurkeerat Singh

Mitchell McClenaghan

Varun Aaron

Jason Behrendorff

Mohit Sharma

Billy Stanlake

Oshane Thomas

Finn Allen

Harpreet Bhatia

Shivam Chauhan

Naushad Shaikh

Pratham Singh

Apoorv Wankhade

Atharva Ankolekar

Prayas Barman

Jalaj Saxena

Karan Sharma

Utkarsh Singh

R Sonu Yadav

Dhruv Jurel

Arun Karthick

Nikhil Naik

Smit Patel

K.L Shrijith

Wesley Agar

Vaibhav Arora

Akash Deep

Ben Dwarshuis

Ali Khan

Kulwant Khejroliya

Arzan Nagwaswalla

G Periyasamy

Akash Singh

Prithviraj Yarra

Noor Ahmad Lakanwal

Karthik Meiyappan

Prince Balwant Rai

Pardeep Sahu

Sagar Udeshi

Kushaal Wadhwani

Akshay Wakhare

Fabian Allen

Daniel Christian

Colin De Grandhomme

Liam Livingstone

Thisara Perera

Mohammad Shaifuddin

David Willey

Matthew Wade

Ben Duckett

Sean Abbott

Matt Henry

Chemar Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Obed Mccoy

Liam Plunkett

Tim Southee

Rajesh Bishnoi

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Rohan Kadam

Amandeep Khare

Siddhesh Lad

Mohammed Taha

Khrievitso Kense

Prerak Mankad

Shams Mulani

Ansh Patel

Suyash Prabhudessai

Parth Sahani

Ankit Sharma

Dhruv Shorey

K.S Bharat

Josh Inglis

Aryan Juyal

Sadiq Kirmani

Rohit Sharma

Sandeep Kumar Tomar

Stephen Cheepurupalli

Aniket Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary

Nathan Ellis

Sayan Ghosh

Ronit More

M Nidheesh

M Harisankar Reddy

Simarjeet Singh

Kuldip Yadav

Zeeshan Ansari

Jon Russ Jaggesar

Kevin Koththigoda

Tanveer Sangha

Maheesh Theekshan

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Lewis Gregory

Wanindu Hasaranga

Karim Janat

Scott Kuggeleijn

James Neesham

Wayne Parnell

Keemo Paul

Dushmanta Chameera

Fidel Edwards

Beuran Hendricks

Abhimanyu Mithun

Reece Topley

Saahil Jain

Subhranshu Senapati

Ravi Thakur

Jake Weatherald

Shubham Agrawal

Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Baba Aparajith

George Garton

Chris Green

Kartik Kakade

Shoaib Khan

Dhruv Patel

Latest Kumar Patel

Arjun Tendulkar

Varun Choudhary

Prathamesh Dake

Baltej Dhanda

Brendan Doggett

Saurabh Dubey

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Matt Kelly

Chama Milind

Jayden Seales

Mark Steketee

Tanveer Ul Haq

Carlos Brathwaite

Rishi Dhawan

Mohammad Mahmud Ullah

Andile Phehlukwayo

Sherfane Rutherford

Dasun Shanaka

Isuru Udana

Jacob Duffy

Daryn Dupavillon

Shannon Gabriel

Morne Morkel

Joel Paris

Blair Tickner

Subodh Bhati

Jay Bista

Aamir Gani

Karanveer Kaushal

Anustup Majumdar

Dikshanshu Negi

Kshitiz Sharma

Shubham Singh

Shashank Singh

Milind Tandon

Ravi Bopara

George Linde

Kyle Mayers

Daryl Mitchell

Colin Munro

Dwaine Pretorius

Romario Shepherd

Sandeep Bavanaka

Chaitanya Bishnoi

Arun Chaprana

Yudhvir Charak

Ajay Dev Goud

Umran Malik

Ravi Teja Telukupalli

Tanay Thyagarajan

N.Tilak Varma

K.Bhagath Varma

Stuart Binny

Hilton Cartwright

James Faulkner

Akeal Hosein

Parvez Rasool

David Wiese

Jack Wildermuth

Arshdeep Brar

Digvijay Deshmukh

Aakarshit Gomel

Anirudha Joshi

Azim Kazi

Rahul Singh

Ajay T

Harsh Tyagi

Nachiket Bhute

Josh Clarkson

Gerald Coetzee

Tim David

Deeparaj Gaonkar

Aaron Hardie

Marco Jansen

Nathan McAndrew

M Mohammed

Govinda Poddar

Pratyush Singh

Jacques Snyman

ipl auction list ipl 2021 indian premier league glen maxwell steve smith IPL Auction 2021
IPL trophy(BCCI)
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Along with granting NOCs, it has also been confirmed that the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the IPL.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2015 match between the two sides in Chennai.(PTI Photo)
'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:04 PM IST
A lot of players in the team are on the wrong side of 30s and are nearing the end of their careers as CSK will look to replace them.
READ FULL STORY
Kings XI Punjab team huddle: File Photo(HT Archive)
Kings XI Punjab team huddle: File Photo(HT Archive)
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:35 PM IST
KXIP is one of the eight franchise teams to have competed in the last edition of the T20 league in the UAE.
READ FULL STORY
Nagaland's 16-year-old leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense(Hyunilo Anilo Khing/ Twitter)
Nagaland’s 16-year-old leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense(Hyunilo Anilo Khing/ Twitter)
'Followed Warne on TV & phone': Nagaland teenager eyes IPL riches

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:20 PM IST
He has a base price of 20 lakh and the buzz is that both the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals are eyeing the youngest player in an auction pool of 292. He turns 17 on March 6.
READ FULL STORY
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
'Not many gaps to fill': Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Gambhir said that there aren't many gaps to fill for CSK as they have simplified their task ahead of the auction by retaining their core group
READ FULL STORY
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
READ FULL STORY
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
READ FULL STORY
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of 1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
READ FULL STORY
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in 2 crore base price, KXIP with most money

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Apart from Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, eight overseas cricketers are in the top bracket of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2021 auction slated to take place in Chennai on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Sanjay Bangar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sanjay Bangar. (Getty Images)
IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
READ FULL STORY
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has enrolled in the auction with a base price of 20 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
File photo of IPL Trophy(Twitter)
File photo of IPL Trophy(Twitter)
Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST
  Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
READ FULL STORY
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Even though the IPL-bound Australian cricketers are sweating over their participation in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, to be held in India in the second week of April, players' agents have indicated that unless there are injury concerns, there should not be any issue in granting NOCs as the event will be organised during CA's official break.
READ FULL STORY
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
