The stage for Indian Premier League 2021 player auction is set and the franchises are preparing to have the best players to strengthen their respective squads. The mega event is scheduled to be held in Chennai on Thursday where a total of 292 players are set to go under the hammer.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi Vishwanath has given a major update on the presence of coach Stephen Fleming and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the auction table. He informed that the duo will not be present at the venue on Thursday.

The CSK captain is not a regular face at the auctions but he was expected, especially after bidding adieu to the international cricket.

ALSO READ | 'He could be the next Andre Russell in the making': Gambhir names player who 'will turn out to be a superstar'

Fleming, who was there in the previous player auctions, will also remain absent duo the Covid-19 protocols. He is currently in New Zealand and would require to serve a mandatory quarantine upon his arrival in India.

However, the CSK CEO gave the good news to the fans as he has confirmed that both captain and coach will join the event through digital medium.

Speaking to InsideSport, Kashi Vishwanath said, “They (Fleming and Dhoni) are not coming to Chennai for IPL Auctions but in today’s time, there are so many mediums to stay connected. They will be with us digitally.”

Dhoni and Fleming will play a major role in deciding the combination as they finished at the 7th spot in IPL 2020. It happened for the first time in the history of the league when they failed to enter the playoffs.

The franchise has already released some big-ticket players like Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawal and Shane Watson (retired from T20 cricket). They will head into the auction with a purse of ₹22.9 crores, which they need to use to fill seven domestic and one overseas slot.

ALSO READ | IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18

The attention will be on Australian duo of Smith and Maxwell, with the Australia all-rounder already showing his interest towards heading to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he can play with AB de Villiers and under Virat Kohli.