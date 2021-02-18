IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold
The IPL 2021 auction is being held in Chennai and all the 8 teams are looking to make some additions to their squad. Punjab Kings have the biggest purse and will be looking for another rejig. Even Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for a revamp while Chennai Super Kings look to create a new core.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the finalists of the 2020 IPL which was held in UAE, will also look to make key additions to their set-up.
Here is the full list of players at IPL Auction 2021:
1) Karun Nair - Unsold
2) Alex Hales - Unsold
3) Jason Roy - Unsold
4) Steve Smith - Delhi Capitals - ₹2.2 Crore
5) Evin Lewis - Unsold