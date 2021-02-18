Home / Cricket / IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold
IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold

IPL Auction: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:16 PM IST
File photo of IPL trophy.(BCCI photo)

The IPL 2021 auction is being held in Chennai and all the 8 teams are looking to make some additions to their squad. Punjab Kings have the biggest purse and will be looking for another rejig. Even Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for a revamp while Chennai Super Kings look to create a new core.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the finalists of the 2020 IPL which was held in UAE, will also look to make key additions to their set-up.

IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates

Here is the full list of players at IPL Auction 2021:

1) Karun Nair - Unsold

2) Alex Hales - Unsold

3) Jason Roy - Unsold

4) Steve Smith - Delhi Capitals - 2.2 Crore

5) Evin Lewis - Unsold

