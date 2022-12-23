IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IPL Auction 2023 live on Tv and Online

It’s time for the IPL 2023 Auction. the event is expected to be a gala extravaganza where all the top players from across the globe and India's domestic circuit will go under the hammer for a chance to play in the richest cricket league in the world. Ten IPL franchises will play tug of war to lay their hands on the best batters, bowlers and all-rounders as per their aspirations and of course, budget.

Of the 405 players set to witness their fate sealed by the franchises, 273 are Indians and the remaining 132 overseas, including four from associate nations. A total of 87 slots are to be filled by all 10 franchises combined, out of which 30 will be overseas players. The franchises will loosen their purse strings for the likes of Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Kane Williamson who have a base price of INR 2 crore each. Shakib Al Hasan, Adam Zampa and Jason Roy have a base price of INR 1.5 crore each while the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen and Joe Root have a base price of INR 1 crore. Some players have been categorised in the price bracket of ₹75 lakhs, 50 lakhs and 20 lakhs.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will IPL 2023 auction take place?

The The IPL 2023 auction will take place on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Where will IPL 2023 auction take place?

The IPL 2023 auction will take place in Grand Hyatt hotel Kochi, Kerala.

What time will the IPL 2023 auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2023 auction will begin at 2:30 pm (IST).

How to watch IPL 2023 auction live broadcast on TV?

The IPL 2023 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch IPL 2023 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the IPL 2023 auction will be available on Jio Cinema.

