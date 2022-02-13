'With De Kock, Holder add his name to the list': Gambhir picks Lucknow Super Giants' 'most important buy' at IPL auction

Former Indian cricketer and present mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked promising 25-year-old star as the team's most important buy at Day 1 of the mega auction on Saturday in Bengaluru ahead of the 2022 season.

Lucknow have picked eight players at the auction so far, three of them being among the promising names in the pool of 590 players who were up for grabs at the mega event.

Speaking to Sports Tak on how critical were the buys of all-rounder Jason Holder and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock given their multi-utility nature, Gambhir added young Avesh Khan to the list as well, explaining that there are very few Indian fast bowlers who can deliver at an express speed of 140 to 145 kmph.

“With these two add Avesh Khan to the list as well. The reason being that for an Indian fast bowler to deliver at a speed of 140-145kmph. De Kock is a world-class batsman, he can open the batting. Holder is multi-dimensional, can bowl and bat. But an express fast bowler with Mark Wood, that was my most important buy in this auction. Because there are very few Indian fast bowlers who can bowl at that speed,” he said.

Chennai Super Kings had made the opening bid when Avesh's name was announced in the final session of Day 1 of the mega event before Lucknow joined the fray.

Mumbai Indians joined the bidding war after the price went past the 4-crore mark. Lucknow then found themselves locking horns with Mumbai, who were looking to pair up Avesh with Jasprit Bumrah before the former pushed them out of the race after they raised their paddle for INR 9 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad gave a final threat as the bid reached 9.75 crore before Lucknow roped in the uncapped Indian pacer for INR 10 crore making him the most expensive uncapped player in auction history, going past Krishnappa Gowtham, who had fetched INR 9.25 crore last auction from Chennai.