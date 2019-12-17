e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cricket / IPL auction to go ahead as scheduled despite protests over CAA

IPL auction to go ahead as scheduled despite protests over CAA

As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19 with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and South African Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
GV during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bangalore.
GV during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bangalore.(SPORTZPICS)
         

The protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act notwithstanding, the players’ auction for the Indian Premier League will go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled on Thursday.

There have been reports of violence in West Bengal but Kolkata hasn’t exactly been affected.

It is reliably learnt that Delhi Capitals’ management team that will be representing the franchise at the auction will be reaching Kolkata on Tuesday to start their final preparation.

“As of Monday evening, IPL auctions are on. Franchises will start arriving by tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19 with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and South African Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

This year’s auction is a small one with only 73 slots are there to be filled in the eight franchises and only 29 of them can be foreign buys.

The amended Citizenship law, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has been met with strong protests across north-east and West Bengal.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news