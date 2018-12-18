IPL auctions 2019: ‘Pick Yuvraj Singh’- Fans request RCB 

Ahead of the IPL auctions, Royal Challengers took to Twitter and asked their fans to give suggestions as far as the buys for the middle order is concerned.

Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Manoj Tiwary were the three options, but despite this, the a number of fans asked the franchise to snap up Yuvraj Singh in the auctions.

Yuvraj, who was released by Kings XI Punjab, showed good glimpse of his form in the Ranji Trophy match playing for Punjab and this could well interest a number of franchises.

Yuvraj has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past, but it wasn’t the best experience for him or the franchise. RCB have always been a top-heavy side and with the presence of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the top three they could look at an experienced hand in the middle order.

Vihari ,tiwary and Yuvi

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the surprise package of the last auction, has been let go by the Rajasthan Royals due to his below par performances. But putting the setback behind him, the left arm paceman has listed himself with a base price of INR 1.5 crore, which is the highest for an Indian player. He shares this figure with nine other foreign players.

Among the 19 players who have listed themselves at INR. 1 Crore, there are only four Indians - Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 12:29 IST