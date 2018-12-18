IPL 2019 auction: Five players who could return to former teams

It’s that time of the year again when the eight IPL Franchises will be looking to reinforce their squad having culled what they thought was not required earlier this year.

A total of 351 players will be going under the hammer with 228 Indian players and 123 Indian players. Despite the options available only 70 players, 50 Indians and 20 overseas players can be picked by the eight franchises in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Such is the IPL, that every year players are bought and then sold, here Hindustan Times takes a look at five players who may be donning the colours they have been in before.

Jaydev Unadkat – Kolkata Knight Riders

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian in the last auction, failed to live up to the expectation when he bowled at an economy of 9.65 in the season for the Rajasthan Royals.

However, in 2017, Unadkat took 24 wickets in 12 matches and recorded an economy rate of 7.02. The fast bowler can certainly replicate this performance in the upcoming seasons.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019 Auction: Eoin Morgan among five new entries

KKR could do with him coming back on those slow pitches of Eden Gardens.

Brendon McCullum – Chennai Super Kings

McCullum was one of the best openers for Chennai and always gave his team a good start. his partnership with Dwayne Smith was particularly impressive.

CSK could do with another stint from their former favourite.

Morne Morkel - Delhi Capitals

Morne Morkel has played cricket for a long time and in all conditions and with Dehi losing services of pacers like Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami a fast bowler is a must. An experienced quick is a must and there are very few that are better than Morkel.

ALSO READ: Decoding the rules of the auctions, player list, and format

Yuvraj Singh – Royal Challengers Bangalore - It wasn’t the best of times for Yuvraj when he was part of the southern franchise and he will no doubt want to make up for lost time. He played a brilliant knock in Ranji trophy leading up to the auction and with middle order a weak area for the team, Yuvraj a world cup winner can be a shrewd buy.

Eoin Morgan - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Despite not being sold last year Eoin Morgan brings in a ton of experience. The England ODI skipper will be a good man to have around the side even if he is not playing all the time. The 2018 finalists could well do with the player of such a calibre.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 11:46 IST